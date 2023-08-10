Global BIM and Digital Twin for Built Environments Industry Research Report 2023: Collaborative Intelligence - How BIM and Digital Twin Empower Stakeholders in the AEC Industry

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global BIM and Digital Twin for Built Environment Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study captures BIM and digital twin revenue from the buildings' preconstruction phase to the operational phase. It does not cover the construction management software used exclusively for project bidding, financial planning, project scheduling, field operations, or quality control. However, if these features are included with BIM and digital twin software, their revenue is covered.

BIM and digital twin are complementary technologies transforming the AEC industry by enabling collaborative design, improving project efficiency, and enhancing asset performance. BIM provides a comprehensive 3D modeling and data management platform, while digital twin extends it with data integration, optimization, simulation, and 3D virtual experience capabilities. Together, these technologies empower stakeholders to plan, design, build, and operate buildings and infrastructure more intelligently and efficiently.



The analyst has segmented the overall BIM and digital twin market based on end-user verticals, including commercial, industrial, residential, infrastructure, and others (public administration buildings, educational institutions, and healthcare buildings). The geographies the study covers are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.



For BIM, the study includes the software and services used to create virtual 3D static models of built environments, enabling collaboration and visualization of these environments' design and construction.



For digital twin, the study includes software and services that create dynamic and digital replicas of physical building assets, such as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), lighting, and fire safety and security systems, elevators, escalators, manufacturing industries' equipment, and water and wastewater industries' equipment.

The platform combines real-time spatial, occupancy, assets, and environmental data with analytics, converting building data into building intelligence and supporting decision-making for overall building performance optimization and building life cycle management.

Some digital twin applications included in the study are data orchestration, building performance simulation, immersive 3D experiences, climate resilience analysis, and financial risk assessment for built environments.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

What key growth opportunities can market participants leverage to continue their double-digit growth during the forecast period?

What are the challenges and strategic imperatives for BIM and digital twin market participants?

How have BIM and digital twin technologies evolved?

What is the global and regional market share of the leading BIM and digital twin companies?

What do the regional opportunity and regional competitive landscape look like?

Key Topics Covered

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the BIM and Digital Twin Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

End-user Segmentation

BIM and Digital Twin: Roadmap and Maturity Levels

Top Performers and Emerging Innovators

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by End-user Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Global BIM Mandates

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share and Analysis

Digital Asset Life Cycle Management: Competitive Landscape

3. Select Top and Innovative Companies to Watch Out For

Autodesk

Bentley

Glodon

Planon

Siemens

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share and Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share and Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Asia-Pacific

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share and Analysis

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Rest of World

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share and Analysis

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Digital Twin-enabled Metaverses

Growth Opportunity 2: High-growth Regions

Growth Opportunity 3: Cocreation and Collaboration

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

