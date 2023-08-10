Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market to Surpass 15.88 Million by 2030 Drives Due to the Growing Demand for Heightened Productivity

Westford, USA, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the global automated storage and retrieval system market is experiencing a significant growth driven by the increasing demand for consumer electronics worldwide. In addition, the continuous development and advancements in technology, particularly in consumer electronic products such as artificial reality, the Internet of Things (IoT), and virtual reality, have fueled the demand for efficient storage and retrieval systems.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market"

Pages - 157

Tables - 132

Figures – 77

Automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) revolutionize the items that are stored and retrieved by leveraging robotics and advanced material-handling equipment. With the capability to automate these processes, businesses can realize numerous benefits, such as cost savings on labor, accelerated turnaround times, reduced human errors, and enhanced storage capacity through vertical storage solutions in the automated storage and retrieval system market.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/automated-storage-and-retrieval-system-asrs-market

Prominent Players in Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Kardex Group

Dematic

Swisslog Holding AG

Mecalux SA

Vanderlande Industries

Murata Machinery Ltd.

System Logistics Spa

TGW Logistics Group GmbH

SSI Schaefer AG

Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG

Honeywell Intelligrated

Westfalia Technologies, Inc.

Knapp AG

Bastian Solutions, LLC

Siemens Logistics GmbH

Intelligrated, Inc.

Flexcon Company, Inc.

Axium Solutions, Inc.

Viastore Systems, Inc.

Unit Load Segment is expected to grow the Market Due to Rising Adoption Across Various Industries

Unit load segment emerged as the leader in the automated storage and retrieval system market. Unit load ASRSs garnered the dominant market share due to their widespread adoption across various industries. These systems are particularly favored for storing and managing large-size items efficiently. One of the key advantages of unit load ASRSs is their ability to provide real-time inventory information, enabling businesses to have precise visibility and control over their stock levels.

The markets in North America have established themselves as early adopter of emerging technologies, driven by favorable government policies to boost innovation and strengthen infrastructure capabilities. This proactive approach has positioned the region at the forefront of technological advancements, enabling industries to stay competitive and adapt to evolving automated storage and retrieval system market trends.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/automated-storage-and-retrieval-system-asrs-market

Automotive Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Increasing Demand for Electric and Autonomous Vehicles

Automotive segment emerged as the dominant player in the global automated storage and retrieval system market. The automotive sector witnessed significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for electric and autonomous vehicles. This shift in consumer preferences has prompted automakers to ramp up their manufacturing processes, resulting in a higher requirement for automotive spare parts.

Regional markets in Asia-Pacific are anticipated to experience substantial growth in the automated storage and retrieval system market. This projection can be attributed to several factors, including the region's rapid economic growth, increasing industrialization, and growing adoption of automation across various sectors.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the automated storage and retrieval system market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market

Daifuku, a leading provider of material handling systems, unveiled its plans to establish a manufacturing facility in Telangana, India, with a substantial investment of INR 450 crore (~USD 54.27 million) in 2022. The facility aims to produce advanced intra-logistics equipment, including automated storage and retrieval systems, sorting transfer vehicles, conveyors, and sorters. This strategic move highlights Daifuku's commitment to expanding its manufacturing capabilities and meeting the growing demand for efficient material handling solutions in the Indian market.

Recently, Daifuku announced the reopening of HiniArata Kan, one of the most significant full-scale material handling and logistics demo centers worldwide. Located within the company's manufacturing plant, Shiga Works, the center showcases an impressive range of 54 models of material handling systems and equipment, prominently featuring automated storage and retrieval systems.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/automated-storage-and-retrieval-system-asrs-market

Key Questions Answered in Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Commercial Refrigeration Market

Global Loading Ramps Market

Global Recycling Robots Market

Global Waste Food Processor Market

Global Garage Organization and Storage Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com