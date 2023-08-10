Cannabis Vaporizers Market Set to Reach $20.5 Billion by 2031; Safer Alternative Adoption and Tech Innovations Fuel Demand (TMR Report)

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global cannabis vaporizer market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 20.5 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for cannabis vaporizers is expected to close at US$ 6.2 billion.



Cannabis vaporizers are mainly used for medical and recreational purposes. The legalization of vaping for medical and recreational uses in many countries will foster market growth over the coming years.

The growing consumer preference for cannabis vaporizers due to their discreetness, ease of use, and minimal odor compared to traditional smoking methods, drives the demand for cannabis vaporizers during the forecast period.

An increase in the usage of portable vaporizers and normalized spending on recreational activities will have a positive effect on cannabis vaporizers demand as Vaporizers are often perceived as a safer and healthier alternative to smoking cannabis. Vaporizing avoids the combustion process that occurs when smoking, which can reduce exposure to harmful chemicals and toxins.

Increased technological innovations and advancements in vaporizer technology have led to improved functionality, efficiency, and customization options such as temperature control, app connectivity, and compatibility with different cannabis formulations.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 5.4 Bn Estimated Value US$ 20.5 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 16.8% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 166 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, By Heating Method, Ingredients, Purpose, Price, By Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Apollo AirVape, Arizer, Grenco Science, Boundless Technology, KandyPens, Inc, PAX Labs, Inc., O.pen-Slang Worldwide, STORZ & BICKEL GmbH, DaVinci Vaporizer, DynaVap

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the cannabis vaporizer market was valued at US$ 5.4 billion

By type, the portable vaporizers segment to enjoy high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period due to the inbuilt power batteries function

Based on purpose, the medical segment accounts for the highest market share

Based on the distribution channel, the online segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period, due to the increased purchase from e-commerce websites.

Cannabis Vaporizers Market – Regional Analysis

The increasing legalization of cannabis for medical and recreational use across various states would drive the demand for vaporizers in North America. The United States and Canada are major contributors to cannabis vaporizers market expansion in North America. An increase in focus on adopting safer alternatives to cigarettes has boosted the cannabis vaporizers market demand in North America.

The cannabis vaporizer market in the Asia Pacific is gaining traction, owing to the increasing awareness about the benefits of using cannabis for medical purposes, within this region. Vaporizers could become popular among medical users seeking a convenient and controlled method of consumption.

Competitive Landscape

The cannabis vaporizer market is highly consolidated with the presence of a few market players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global cannabis vaporizer market report:

Apollo AirVape

Arizer

Grenco Science

Boundless Technology

KandyPens, Inc

PAX Labs, Inc.

O.pen-Slang Worldwide

STORZ & BICKEL GmbH

DaVinci Vaporizer

DynaVap

PAX Labs has continued to innovate its popular line of portable vaporizers, including the PAX 3 and PAX Era.The company has been working on improving features like temperature control, vapor quality, and app integration for a customized vaping experience.

has continued to innovate its popular line of portable vaporizers, including the PAX 3 and PAX Era.The company has been working on improving features like temperature control, vapor quality, and app integration for a customized vaping experience. Davinci Vaporizer has been developing new models with advanced features, such as precision temperature control and compatibility with both dry herbs and extracts. The company has emphasized ease of use and discreet design for users looking for a more inconspicuous vaporizer.

has been developing new models with advanced features, such as precision temperature control and compatibility with both dry herbs and extracts. The company has emphasized ease of use and discreet design for users looking for a more inconspicuous vaporizer. Arizer Tech has been developing vaporizers with glass components to enhance the purity and flavor of the vapor. The company has also incorporated modern features like digital displays and adjustable temperature settings.



Cannabis Vaporizers Market – Key Segments

By Type

Portable

Tabletop

By Heating Method

Conduction

Convection

Induction



Ingredients

Herbs

Oils

Cannabis Wax



Purpose

Medical Purpose THC Non-THC

Recreational Purpose THC Non-THC



Price

Low

Medium

High



By Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce Websites Company-owned Websites

Offline Hypermarkets / Supermarkets Specialty Stores Others





Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



