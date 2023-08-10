Global Remanufacturing in the Automotive Aftermarket, 2023-2030 - Circular Economy Initiatives and Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Circular Economy Initiatives and Growth Opportunities from Remanufacturing in the Automotive Aftermarket, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report delves into the circular economy of automotive parts specifically pertaining to Class 1 to 3 passenger vehicles. With the base year set in 2022 and a forecast period extending from 2023 to 2030, the study sheds light on crucial aspects such as revenue calculations at the manufacturer level.

It explores the growth drivers, restraints, associations, key trends, legislation, and incentives that influence this dynamic sector. Additionally, each regional section provides valuable insights into key aftermarket indicators, including VIO (Vehicle in Operation), overall aftermarket revenue, and revenue generated from remanufacturing in that specific region.

Acknowledging the automotive aftermarket's significant contribution to waste and pollution, encompassing fluids, batteries, greenhouse gases, and used materials from parts, this report emphasizes the circular economy as an alternative economic model. The circular economy aims to minimize waste and pollution by prolonging the use of products and materials, promoting a sustainable approach within the automotive industry.

Remanufacturing, which is the process of restoring used parts to like-new condition with affiliated warranty, is a key component of the circular economy and can play a significant role in reducing waste and pollution in the automotive aftermarket in close cooperation with recycling, reducing, and repairing.

Reman revenue and revenue potential is further classified based on primary categories (engine and related components, wheel and brake end, electrical and electronics, and eComponents [battery reman and power electronics]).

The study also highlights the competitive landscape in terms of competitors, channel analysis (where applicable), regional outlook, and growth opportunities for each value chain participant. Company profiles and examples of supplier and distributor reman programs are included.

Key Issues Addressed

What initiatives are OEMs and Tier I suppliers undertaking in remanufacturing?

What notable value chain enablers are driving growth?

Which OEMs and Tier I suppliers operate in the green components space and what are their main aftermarket programs?

What is the market potential for conventional and eComponents in terms of aftermarket revenue?

What regional trends, business models, legislation, and macroeconomic variables are influencing the circular economy of parts?

What growth opportunities and white spaces exist for suppliers, OEMs, and value chain participants?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Circular Economy Initiatives from the Reman Aftermarket

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Scope and Definition

Scope of Analysis

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Segmentations and Definition

Circular Economy - Reverse Logistics Value Chain Process Flow

Reman Components' Circular Economy

Distribution Channels

International Remanufacturing Standards

Associations

Selected Competitors and Value Chain Participants

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Global Automotive Reman Aftermarket

Primary Findings

Global Reman Aftermarket Revenue - Market Potential

Global Reman Aftermarket Revenue - Regional Aftermarket Snapshot

Reman-as-a-Product - Maturity Cycle

OES vs. IAM - Channel Preference for Reman Replacements, 2022

M&A and Value Chain Partnerships - Primary Themes

Emerging Business Models and Regional Trends

Legislation Influencing the Circular Economy of Auto Components

Primary OEMs and Tier I Suppliers and Their Circular Economy Initiatives

Primary Battery 4R Companies in the EV Ecosystem

Core Logistics Partners' Role in Circular Economy of Auto Parts

The Future of Sustainable Core-handling Practices in the Aftermarket

Cost and Material Savings from Circular Economy of Automotive Parts

Green Packaging in the Aftermarket Parts' Circular Economy

Incentivizing Circular Economy Initiatives - Regional Snapshot

4. Trends Likely to Define the Future of the Circular Economy of Parts

Overview - Green Components' Circular Economy to Gain Momentum

Trend 1 - Core Acquisition and Investment in Reverse Logistics

Trend 2 - Developing and Implementing a Framework

Trend 3 - Component Modularization and Maintenance

Trend 4 - Traceability and Life Cycle Management

Trend 5 - Future-proofing the Circular Economy of CASE Components

Trend 6 - Private Labeling in the IAM

Forecast Assumptions

5. North America Automotive Reman Aftermarket

Dashboard - Key Aftermarket Indicators: North America

North America - Aftermarket Reman Revenue Market Size Potential

North America - Channel Preference for Select Reman Components

North American Reman Aftermarket Landscape in 2022

Growth Opportunity - North America

North America - Competitive Landscape of Primary Suppliers* in the Reman Ecosystem

6. Europe Automotive Reman Aftermarket

Dashboard - Key Aftermarket Indicators: Europe

European Aftermarket Reman Revenue Market Size Potential

Reman Landscape - EU4 and the United Kingdom

Europe - Channel Preference for Select Reman Components

European Reman Aftermarket Landscape in 2022

Growth Opportunity - Europe

Europe - Competitive Landscape of Primary Suppliers in the Reman Ecosystem

7. Asia-Pacific Automotive Reman Aftermarket

Dashboard - Key Aftermarket Indicators: APAC

APAC Aftermarket Reman Revenue Market Size Potential

The Reman Landscape - India and China

APAC Reman Aftermarket Landscape in 2022

Growth Opportunity - APAC

8. Latin America Automotive Reman Aftermarket

Dashboard - Key Aftermarket Indicators: LATAM

LATAM - Aftermarket Reman Revenue Market Size Potential

LATAM Reman Aftermarket Landscape in 2022

Growth Opportunity - LATAM

LATAM - Competitive Landscape of Primary Suppliers* in the Reman Ecosystem

9. Key Company Profiles

Company Profiles

10. Case Studies

Case Study - Stellantis N.V.

Case Study - Ford Remanufacturing Program

Case Study - Cardone Industries (Rebuild & Return [R&R] Service)

Case Study - Groupe Renault

Case Study - ZF Reman

Case Study - LKQ

11. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Conventional Components Aftermarket[Suppliers]

Growth Opportunity 2 - eComponents and Battery Remanufacturing[Suppliers]

Growth Opportunity 3 - Reverse Logistics [OES, Retailers, and WDs]

Growth Opportunity 4 - Private Label and Value Line [Suppliers, OEMs, Retailers, and WDs]

Growth Opportunity 5 - Core Buyback Programs [Suppliers, OEMs, Core Procurers, Retailers, and WDs]

12. The Last Word

