EEZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 10 AUGUST 2023 AT 15:50
Eezy Plc - Managers Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Paul-Petteri Savolainen
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Eezy Oyj
LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 36453/6/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-08-09
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000322326
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4155 Unit price: 2.4 EUR
(2): Volume: 845 Unit price: 2.4 EUR
(3): Volume: 4597 Unit price: 2.4 EUR
(4): Volume: 30 Unit price: 2.4 EUR
(5): Volume: 373 Unit price: 2.4 EUR
(6): Volume: 2263 Unit price: 2.42 EUR
(7): Volume: 3101 Unit price: 2.42 EUR
(8): Volume: 340 Unit price: 2.42 EUR
(9): Volume: 200 Unit price: 2.42 EUR
(10): Volume: 1588 Unit price: 2.42 EUR
(11): Volume: 500 Unit price: 2.42 EUR
(12): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 2.41 EUR
(13): Volume: 8 Unit price: 2.39 EUR
(14): Volume: 3543 Unit price: 2.36 EUR
(15): Volume: 1457 Unit price: 2.36 EUR
Aggregated transactions (15):
Volume: 25000 Volume weighted average price: 2.39919 EUR
Additional information:
Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, hannu.nyman@eezy.fi