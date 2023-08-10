New York, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "APAC Interior Design Software Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484292/?utm_source=GNW

The APAC Interior Design Software Market size is expected to grow from USD 1.06 billion in 2023 to USD 1.79 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.10% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



Interior design software is essential for building and maximum space utilization in apartment plans. The interior design market is also witnessing an increase in the need for such software from the region due to the growth of the construction markets in India and China over the forecast period. The other countries expected to drive the demand for interior design software in the region are Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, and Malaysia.



One of the primary causes of the increase in demand for interior design software is the increased productivity obtained by reducing the dependence on paperwork and documentation. This also helps firms reduce their total interior design costs by giving advanced budgeting capabilities. Architects can additionally employ the program to create a complete floor plan that includes correct measurements, flooring, windows, walls, doors, lights, cabinets, and furniture.



The increased need for interior design and decoration in the commercial, residential, and construction sectors drives the APAC Interior Design Software Market. With the advancements in artificial intelligence AR/VR, businesses are spending heavily on producing web apps that are easy to use and provide cutting-edge user engagement and experience.



Furthermore, the software enables architects to create a detailed floor layout with correct proportions, flooring, windows, walls, doors, lights, cabinets, and furniture. Additionally, the government’s contribution to accelerating expansion in the construction and real-estate sectors propels the market.



However, concerns about interoperability with interior design software are impeding industry expansion. At the initial stage of software adoption, there will be a setup fee that can include the cost of the devices used for the interface, accessibility, and data input, as well as a separate subscription fee that the users must pay monthly or annually. Compared to subscription fees, the initial cost would be quite expensive, which is projected to limit the growth of the Asia-Pacific construction management software market.



Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, many small and significant enterprises were forced to close, and numerous others responded by becoming virtual. Interior design is one business that avoided a total shutdown by adjusting to the needs of the contemporary environment. Interior designers undertook virtual tours of the locations where their clients were looking for a design. Zoom calls were used for sales, consultations, and chats. However, the commercial building industry was expected to suffer the most due to reduced income and a halt in activities during the lockdown.



APAC Interior Design Software Market Trends



Residential Sector is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share



The residential sector is expected to increase fastest throughout the projection period, owing to the growing population and rising demand for a pleasant and comfortable living environment. Furthermore, with increased technological innovation, a home is no longer only a place to live. In the APAC region, millennials with unique lifestyles believe their home design should represent their uniqueness. Most homeowners favor design businesses that can comprehend their vision and develop cost-effective ideas for kitchens, living rooms, and closets, among other things.



According to Population Reference Population Reference Bureau, in 2022, the degree of urbanization worldwide, in Asia and Oceania, was 57 percent, 52 Percent, and 67 Percent, Respectively.



Start-ups are upending the local interior design industry. Livspace has become one of India’s major home interior design and remodeling platforms. The business has created over 5,000 residences totaling over 2 million square feet and collaborates with over 2,000 other designers. The business successfully built a strong brand presence due to its partnership with Brand Capital, The Times Group’s strategic investment arm.



Additionally, the rapid regional building standards and norms in current housing and population expansion in this century have increased the necessity for an instant reaction from designers in terms of space rationalization to meet the ensuing lack of architectural habitat. Furthermore, with forthcoming smart city and smart house initiatives in the Asia Pacific, the residential segment’s market is expected to rise throughout the projection period.



China is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share



The China country segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecasted period. Building infrastructure plans in nations in China are revised to contribute significantly to Asia-Pacific interior design software market expansion.



Growing population and urbanization in major cities in the region, such as Tokyo, and Beijing, China, led to an augmented increase in residential sectors. Recently, China’s five-year national development strategy was just unveiled. With the aim of 65% urbanization in its 14th Five-Year Plan (FYP) (2021–2025), the government will add 10 million urban dwellers annually through the end of 2025.



According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, in 2022, approximately 65.2 percent of the total population in China lived in cities. The urbanization rate has increased steadily in China over the last decades.



Additionally, interior design companies use augmented and virtual reality, cloud computing, and 3D technologies to meet rising demand and provide customers with seamless home interiors and remodeling experiences. Several 3D platform suppliers include Cedro, an online 3D house design platform used by professional home builders, remodelers, and interior designers to develop 2D and 3D floor plans and interior and exterior renderings.



In addition, firms like Livspace, HomeLane, Bonito Designs, Infurnia, and Spacejoy are aiming for considerable development in the category by using capital to expand their user base. From getting to know the client to design and delivering the final product, these organizations draw investors into the industry while offering many chances for a diverse range of new talent.



APAC Interior Design Software Industry Overview



The APAC Interior Design Software Market is Consolidated with the presence of major players like Dassault System SE, Autodesk Inc, Trimble, Inc., Foyr LLC, and Infurnia Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Players in the market are adopting strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to enhance their product offerings and gain sustainable competitive advantage.



In November 2022, Trimble and HP collaborated to integrate Trimble’s most recent robotic total station with HP’s new SitePrint robotic layout technology. The solution aims to improve the layout process for interior building projects.



In March 2022, Autodesk, Inc. announced that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire The Wild, a cloud-connected, extended reality (XR) platform, which includes its namesake solutions, The Wild and IrisVR. This acquisition enables Autodesk to meet increasing needs for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technology advancements within the AEC industry and further support AEC customers throughout the project delivery lifecycle.



