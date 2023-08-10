Compounding Pharmacy Market Size to Hit USD 28,190 Million by 2032

Ottawa, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview



The compounding pharmacy market has emerged as a critical component of modern healthcare, providing personalized medications and tailored healthcare solutions to meet the diverse and unique needs of patients. Compounding pharmacies offer an essential alternative to commercially available medications by creating customized formulations, dosages, and delivery methods based on individual patient prescriptions and requirements. Traditional pharmaceutical manufacturers produce medications in standardized doses and formulations to address common medical conditions.

However, not all patients respond well to these mass-produced drugs due to factors such as allergies, sensitivities, specific health conditions, or difficulties in swallowing pills. Compounding pharmacies fill this gap by formulating medications tailored to each patient's needs, ensuring better outcomes and improved patient compliance.

Regional Insights

North America is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period. The existence of several compounding pharmacies, strong consumer uptake, and the unavailability of certain medications are important drivers of industry expansion. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States offers regulations for preserving the quality of medicines. Additionally, each state has its laws and rules governing the operation of a compounding pharmacy. As a result, these rules aid in increasing patients' trust in compounding pharmacies and are anticipated to boost demand for them over the projection period.

Furthermore, compounding pharmacies in North America are commonly involved in pain management and hormone replacement therapy. They can create customized pain medications and hormone formulations based on individual patient requirements, providing personalized solutions for chronic pain and hormonal imbalances. Thus, this is expected to drive the market growth in the region.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. The concept of personalized medicine is gaining traction in the Asia Pacific region, as healthcare providers and patients recognize the importance of tailored healthcare solutions. Compounding pharmacies play a crucial role in providing personalized medications, and meeting the unique needs of patients who require customized dosages, formulations, and delivery methods. Moreover, Advances in pharmaceutical science and technology are contributing to the expansion of compounding pharmacy services in the Asia Pacific region. These advancements enable compounding pharmacies to prepare innovative and effective medications for patients with diverse healthcare needs. Thereby, driving the market expansion in the region.

Report Highlights

By therapeutic area , the hormone replacement segment is expected to capture the largest revenue share over the forecast period. Compounding pharmacies play a crucial role in HRT by offering individualized formulations tailored to each patient's specific needs. Compounding pharmacists can prepare medications with precise hormone dosages and delivery methods based on a patient's hormonal profile and medical history. This can create HRT medications in various forms, including creams, gels, patches, troches, and oral capsules, providing patients with options that best suit their preferences and absorption requirements. Thereby, driving market growth.

Market Dynamics

Driver

Increasing adoption for the care of pediatric and geriatric

Compounded medications are especially valuable in pediatric and geriatric care. Children and elderly patients may have difficulty swallowing pills or require age-appropriate dosages and formulations. Compounding pharmacies can prepare medications in alternative dosage forms and add flavors to improve patient compliance and enhance treatment outcomes. Therefore, the growing adoption of the care of pediatric and geriatric patients is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Restraint

Fragmented market and limited clinical evidence

The compounding pharmacy industry is frequently fragmented, with a significant number of independent, small-scale pharmacies competing with bigger, institutional pharmacies. Because of this fragmentation, methods, quality standards, and patient experiences may differ amongst various compounding pharmacies. In addition, compared to standard pharmaceuticals, compounded medications may have limited clinical evidence supporting their safety and efficacy. The absence of robust clinical trials and comprehensive research data can hinder broader acceptance by healthcare providers and patients. Thus, this is expected to hamper the market growth over the projected period.

Opportunity

Personalized medicine and patient-centric care

The demand for personalized medicine is on the rise, as patients and healthcare providers recognize the importance of tailoring treatments to individual needs. Compounding pharmacies are well-positioned to capitalize on this opportunity by providing customized medications that address specific patient requirements, resulting in better treatment outcomes and improved patient satisfaction. Thus, this is expected to offer an attractive opportunity for market growth over the forecast period.

Challenge

Safety concerns and quality control

Despite the efforts of compounding pharmacies to uphold high standards, there have been cases of drug mistakes, contamination, and other safety issues using compounded pharmaceuticals. For consumers and medical professionals to continue to have faith in the compounding process, it is essential to maintain constant quality control and safety procedures. Thus, the concerns related to safety and quality act as a major challenge to the market growth over the forecast period.

Recent Developments

In August 2022, Fresenius Kabi completes the acquisition of mAbxience Holding S.L.'s majority interest. The merging of the two businesses prepares Fresenius Kabi for increased medium- and long-term development based on a product lineup that is highly complementary to one of the healthcare industries that is expanding the quickest.





Market Segmentation

By Therapeutic Area

Pain Management

Hormone Replacement

Dermal Disorders

Nutritional Supplements

Others





By Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

Parenteral

Others

By Application

Pediatric

Geriatric

Adult

Veterinary

By Compounding Type

Pharmaceutical Dosage Alteration (PDA)

Pharmaceutical Ingredient Alteration (PIA)

Currently Unavailable Pharmaceutical Manufacturing (CUPM)

Others

By Sterility

Sterile

Non-sterile

By Distribution Channel

Compounding Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

Others





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa





