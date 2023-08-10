Global Guerbet Alcohols Market Worth US$ 1.74 Billion Expected by 2033, Driven by Pharmaceuticals and Personal Care Sectors | Persistence Market Research

New York, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the most recent market estimates provided by Persistence Market Research, the global guerbet alcohol market is expected to develop at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from US$ 1.14 Billion in 2023 to US$ 1.74 Billion by 2033.

The Guerbet alcohols market is witnessing steady growth due to their diverse applications in various industries, including cosmetics, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and industrial processes. Guerbet alcohols are known for their unique properties, such as high boiling points, excellent solubility, and improved stability, which make them desirable ingredients for a range of products.

Guerbet alcohols, derived from the Guerbet reaction, involve the dimerization of alcohols to produce branched alcohols with longer carbon chains. These alcohols find application as emollients, thickeners, and solvents due to their beneficial physicochemical properties. The global Guerbet alcohols market has been steadily expanding, driven by their increasing adoption in personal care products and pharmaceuticals.

Market Trends and Dynamics:

Growing Demand in Personal Care: The personal care industry is a key driver of the Guerbet alcohols market, with their usage in skin creams, lotions, hair care products, and sunscreens. Their ability to enhance skin absorption, provide a smooth texture, and improve product stability has led to their widespread integration in various cosmetics.

Pharmaceutical Applications: Guerbet alcohols are being explored for pharmaceutical formulations due to their solubilizing properties, especially for poorly water-soluble drugs. Their compatibility with various active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and ability to enhance drug delivery systems have led to increased interest from pharmaceutical companies.

Industrial Processes: Guerbet alcohols also find utility as intermediates in industrial processes, such as lubricant additives, plasticizers, and surfactants. Their high boiling points and good chemical stability make them valuable components in these applications.

Sustainability and Natural Alternatives: The trend toward natural and sustainable ingredients has prompted research into developing Guerbet alcohols from renewable sources, such as plant-based feedstocks. This approach aligns with the growing consumer demand for eco-friendly products.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Consumer Awareness: Consumers are becoming more conscious of the ingredients in personal care and cosmetic products. Guerbet alcohols, with their relatively safe profiles and diverse functions, are meeting this demand for transparency and safety.

Product Performance Enhancement: The ability of Guerbet alcohols to improve the texture, stability, and overall performance of formulations has led to their widespread incorporation in various products.

Technological Advancements: Advancements in the synthesis and manufacturing processes of Guerbet alcohols have led to improved yields, higher purity, and cost-effectiveness, thereby bolstering market growth.

Regional Analysis:

North America has historically been a significant market for Guerbet alcohols, driven by their applications in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and industrial sectors. The United States and Canada were key consumers, with pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries being major users of these alcohols. The growth of these end-use industries directly influenced the demand for Guerbet alcohols in the region.

Europe is another important market for Guerbet alcohols. Countries like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom have a well-established pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry, both of which are key consumers of Guerbet alcohols. Additionally, the region's stringent regulations on personal care and pharmaceutical products influenced the demand for high-quality ingredients like Guerbet alcohols.

The Asia-Pacific region experienced growing demand for Guerbet alcohols due to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and a rising middle-class population. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India have seen an increase in pharmaceutical and personal care sectors, which, in turn, drove the demand for specialty chemicals like Guerbet alcohols. This region also became a hub for chemical manufacturing, further boosting the market.

Market Challenges:

Cost Factors: The production of Guerbet alcohols can involve complex synthesis routes, which can impact their overall cost. This may pose a challenge, especially for small-scale manufacturers.

Regulatory Considerations: As with any cosmetic or pharmaceutical ingredient, regulatory approval and compliance are essential. Meeting the stringent requirements of different regulatory bodies can be time-consuming and resource-intensive.

Market Segmentations:

By Product Type - 2-butyloctanol, 2-hexyldecanol, 2-octyldodecanol, 2-decyltetradecanol, 2-dodecylhexadecanol, Others

2-butyloctanol, 2-hexyldecanol, 2-octyldodecanol, 2-decyltetradecanol, 2-dodecylhexadecanol, Others By End User - Cosmetic and Personal Care, Metal Processing, Detergents and Cleaners, Others

Cosmetic and Personal Care, Metal Processing, Detergents and Cleaners, Others By Region - North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The Guerbet alcohols market is characterized by the presence of both multinational chemical corporations and niche manufacturers. Key players include BASF SE, Sasol Ltd., New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd, Kao Corporation, Kisco Ltd., Kokyu Alcohol Kogyo Co., Ltd, DowPol Corporation, Jarchem Industries, EMCO DYESTUFF P.LTD.

These companies focus on product innovation, expanding their product portfolios, and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market presence.

Recent Developments

Lake Charles Chemical is being built by Sasol Limited in Louisiana, USA. The project is intended to produce 1.5 million tonnes of ethylene per year, which will then be used in on-site downstream operations to manufacture high-value derivatives such as mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene oxide, low-density polyethylene, ethoxylates, Ziegler, and guerbet alcohols. After completion, the company's global guerbet alcohol production capacity will increase by approximately 30 KTPA.

Fine Organic Industries Pvt. Ltd., India, a specialty additives producer for food, rubbers, plastics, paints, cosmetics and personal care, inks and coatings, among other specialty applications, is proposing to open a new Oleo Chemicals production facility to produce fatty amines, fatty acid esters and guerbet alcohols. Guerbet alcohol manufacturing capacity is anticipated to be 1,000 MTPA.

Future Outlook:

The Guerbet alcohols market is poised for continued growth, driven by factors such as increasing consumer demand for effective and safe cosmetic products, advancements in synthesis technology, and the expanding pharmaceutical sector. The market's trajectory will also be influenced by ongoing research into sustainable sourcing and the development of more eco-friendly alternatives.

