UK Mobile Plan and Pricing Dataset 2023 - In-Depth Analysis of Leading UK Mobile Operators

The UK 2023 Mobile Plan and Pricing Dataset is a comprehensive database that provides valuable data about the mobile telecommunications market in the United Kingdom for the second quarter of 2023. It offers detailed information on mobile plans and pricing from major mobile network operators in the country. The dataset covers a wide range of plan features, pricing structures, data allowances, voice and messaging options, special promotions, and add-on services offered by leading mobile operators in the UK.

Key Metrics in the Database Include:

Prepaid/Postpaid: Differentiating between prepaid and postpaid plans. Prices: Monthly plan prices, activation fees, and promotional prices. Validity Period (Prepaid): Duration of prepaid plans before they expire. Contract Term (Postpaid): Duration of postpaid contracts. Minutes: Allocation of minutes for on-network, all-network, and international calls. SMS: Allocation of text messages for on-network and all-network usage. Data: Allocation of data for core data usage, bonus data, and zero-rated apps. 5G/LTE: Information on the availability of 5G and LTE services.

The dataset includes data from major mobile operators in the UK, such as BT, EE, O2, Sky, Three, Virgin Media, and Vodafone. It provides coverage of over 80% of the market in terms of subscribers, making it an authoritative and extensive resource for understanding the mobile plans and pricing offered by industry leaders in the UK.

This dataset is particularly useful for telecommunications providers, market analysts, and business strategists, as it equips them with essential tools and intelligence to navigate and succeed in the rapidly evolving telecom landscape.

