CareCloud to Host Investor Meetings at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

SOMERSET, N.J., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO, CCLDP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, announced today that Bill Korn, Chief Strategy Officer and Larry Steenvoorden, Chief Financial Officer will be participating in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 and Thursday, August 17, 2023, including a presentation on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 10:45 a.m. EDT. They will also be available for one-on-one meetings to discuss CareCloud’s strategy and business performance both days.



To arrange a meeting with Bill and Larry, investors can contact Bridget Forde at CareCloudIR@westwicke.com. To view the replay of this presentation, please visit CareCloud’s investor relations site at ir.carecloud.com/events, and click on Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference.

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

