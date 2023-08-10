Fresh Fish Market to Surpass 288.4 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to the increasing demand for protein-rich diets

Westford, USA, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the surge in fish production is reshaping the global fresh fish market . Increased aquaculture practices and sustainable fishing methods contribute to the growing supply. This trend addresses demand while emphasizing ecological balance, ultimately redefining the dynamics of the industry.

The global fresh fish market navigates dynamic shifts influenced by consumer preferences and environmental concerns. Sustainable sourcing, technological advancements, and evolving trade networks shape the industry. Adapting to these changes ensures a steady course for suppliers and seafood enthusiasts worldwide.

Tuna Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to its lean protein content and convenience

Tuna emerges as a swift-expanding global fresh fish market segment, driven by its lean protein content and convenience. Increased consumer demand for convenient, healthy options boosts its popularity. Efficient fishing practices and robust distribution networks further propel Tuna's rapid growth, shaping its prominence in the market.

North America asserts dominance in the global fresh fish market due to its robust economy and seafood consumption culture. Well-established supply chains, stringent quality standards, and diverse preferences bolster its leading position. The region's sustained demand and strategic partnerships solidify its role as a pivotal market influencer.

Salmon Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its nutritional value and versatile culinary applications

Salmon is dominant in the global fresh fish market due to its nutritional value and versatile culinary applications. Rising health consciousness fuels its demand, while aquaculture advancements ensure consistent supply. The segment's premium appeal and widespread popularity underscore its pivotal role in the market's growth.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific emerged as a rapid-expanding force in the global fresh fish market. Driven by a burgeoning population and seafood-centric culinary traditions, the region's demand soars. Technological advancements in aquaculture and efficient distribution networks accelerate its growth, positioning Asia Pacific as a vital contributor to the market's evolution.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the fresh fish market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Fresh fish market

In March 2023, Impossible Foods launched plant-based ethnic food products, including Indian-style kebabs and Thai-style curries.

In February 2023, Cargill announced its acquisition of California Sun Foods, a US-based supplier of ethnic food ingredients.

