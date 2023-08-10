Earth Observation Value Added Service Industry Players Database: Profiles and Financial Indicators of Top 20 Players

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ecosystem of Earth Observation Value Added Service Market Players" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Earth observation technologies have revolutionized various industries by offering valuable geospatial data and insights for applications such as agriculture, environmental monitoring, urban planning, and disaster management.

The database includes detailed profiles of 20 key companies in the EO VAS market, along with information on their size, niche, clients, key performance indicators (KPIs), financial data (revenue and funding), and more. The companies featured in the database are leaders in the industry and provide a wide range of services related to Earth observation.

Key Companies Included in the Database:

Airbus: A European multinational aerospace corporation.

Maxar Technologies: An American space technology company.

Orbital Insight: An American geospatial analytics company that analyzes satellite and aerial imagery.

Iceye: A Finnish microsatellite manufacturer that provides SAR satellite imagery.

Capella Space: An American space company that provides SAR satellite imagery.

Rezatec: A UK-based geospatial analytics company.

Satellogic: A company that develops Earth-observation satellites and provides satellite imagery analytics.

BlackSky: An American operator of its satellite constellation that provides satellite imagery analytics.

SATIM Monitoring Satelitarny: A Polish company that delivers SAR satellite imagery analytics.

KSAT: A Norwegian-based company that operates the ground station network and provides satellite imagery analytics.

Preligens: A French startup that delivers satellite imagery analytics.

Ursa Space Systems: An American satellite intelligence company.

Photosat: A Canadian company that specializes in satellite imagery analytics for the Mining and Geology sectors.

Descartes Labs: An American satellite intelligence company.

Ecometrica: A UK-based company that specializes in measuring GHG emissions.

Satelligence: A Dutch company that specializes in solutions for the Forestry niche.

Tre Altamira: An Italian company that specializes in SAR analytics.

3V Geomatics: A Canadian company that specializes in SAR analytics.

Kayrros: A company that provides satellite imagery analytics, including carbon monitoring.

Interpine Innovation: A New Zealand company specializing in Earth-observation data analytics for the Forestry niche.

The profiles include information structured into the following sections:

General Information: Company website, legal entities, year of foundation or product release, type (private or public), HQ location, number of employees, whether they own any satellites, and country coverage. Business Model Characteristics: Reselling of satellite images, provision of satellite imagery analytics, platforms, analytic tools, and business model. Features Matrix: API, alerts/reports, AOI polygon highlights, change detection, type of satellite imagery (optic or SAR), drone/aerial photography, lidar, AIS, base map, and integrations. Financial Indicators and Contracts: Revenue, profit, total investments raised, last round date and amount, lead investors, active investors, government contracts, and known clients. Verticals: Urban monitoring (Infrastructure/civil), Agriculture, Forestry, Mining & Oil & Gas, Water/Maritime, Location Based Services, Energy (utility), Disaster management, Environment, Defence, Finance/Insurance, Transport and logistics, Education & academic, Mapping & GIS. Matrix of Satellites Used as Sources.

The database is a valuable resource for market assessment, competitor research, identifying potential cooperation or clients, and determining investment opportunities in the Earth Observation Value Added Service Market. It caters to various stakeholders, including Earth observation companies, investors, venture capital firms, market researchers, analysts, government agencies, policymakers, academic institutions, and researchers.

The comprehensive profiles of the companies in the database cover a range of essential details, such as business model characteristics, features matrix, financial indicators, contracts, verticals served, and satellites used as sources. The data is meticulously sourced and referenced from reputable sources, ensuring credibility and reliability. The database covers companies from various countries and regions, providing a global perspective of the Earth Observation Value Added Service market.

