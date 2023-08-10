European Corporate Light Vehicle Leasing Market: Growth Opportunities in Electric LCV Leasing, SME Leasing and Digitalization

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in European Corporate Light Vehicle Leasing Market by Fleet Size" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the European corporate light vehicle leasing market, focusing on both the passenger vehicle (PV) and light commercial vehicle (LCV) segments. Vehicle leasing is a solution for organizations to address mobility challenges, including vehicle funding, fleet maintenance, and residual risk. By outsourcing mobility-related support activities, businesses can focus on their core products and services.

The report includes sales and parc data, as well as revenue figures for the corporate operational leasing and corporate financial leasing segments. It analyzes historical data, current market conditions, and insights from market participants to present growth opportunities and outlook. The study covers PV and LCV portfolios for leasing and includes competitor data for leading leasing service providers in Europe for the base year 2022.

Key topics covered in the report include:

Strategic Imperatives: Highlights the key reasons why it is increasingly difficult to grow in the European corporate light vehicle leasing industry and the impact of strategic imperatives on the market. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Provides a detailed analysis of growth metrics, drivers, and restraints in the corporate light vehicle leasing market. It includes revenue and unit shipment forecasts by product and segment, as well as a competitive environment analysis. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Micro, Small, Medium, Large, and Very Large Fleet: Explores growth opportunities in each fleet size category, including revenue and unit shipment forecasts by product. SME Leasing - Market Potential: Examines the potential of leasing services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and provides unit shipment data for the top 5 countries by fleet size in 2022. Growth Opportunity Universe: Identifies growth opportunities in the European corporate light vehicle leasing market, such as electric LCV leasing, SME leasing, and digitalization.

The report provides insights into various fleet sizes and potential areas of growth in the European corporate light vehicle leasing market. It also offers a thorough understanding of market dynamics and competitive landscape based on fleet size.

