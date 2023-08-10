How Will the Baggage Handling System Market Transform Itself into a USD 15.94 Billion Powerhouse by 2032?

Vancouver, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergen research is one of the pioneers in providing strategic insights for emerging and disruptive technologies which are supposed to show exponential growth in the near future., has released a report that delves deep into the dynamic landscape of the Baggage Handling System Market . As the demands of modern air travel continue to escalate, airports are increasingly recognizing the importance of optimizing their Baggage Handling Systems. This not only directly impacts passenger satisfaction but also contributes to operational cost savings, security enhancements, and compliance with stringent industry regulations.

Baggage Handling System (BHS) Analytics involves harnessing the power of data analysis and cutting-edge technologies to drive innovation and efficiency within airport baggage handling processes. This entails the comprehensive analysis of critical BHS-related data, including system performance, throughput trends, operational costs, security enhancements, and real-time tracking capabilities. By leveraging these insights, airports can enhance their BHS operations, streamline processes, and ultimately elevate the overall quality of passenger services.

According to the most recent report by Emergen Research, the global market for baggage handling systems was valued at USD 8.50 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a revenue CAGR of 6.6% during the projected period. Between 2021 and 2030, big corporations are expected to increase their investments, and infrastructure development is expected to accelerate globally. For instance, on August 17, 2021, 180 automated carts, 2.4 km of conveyor belts, and a track were installed as part of recent baggage handling system upgrades at Stansted Airport in the United Kingdom that cost USD 70 million.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 8.50 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 6.6% Revenue Forecast to 2032 USD 15.94 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2020–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Technology, type, service, solution, application, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Siemens, Vanderlande Industries B.V., Daifuku Co., Ltd., Beumer Group, Conveyor & Automation Technologies, Inc., KieTek.com, Ross & Baruzzini, Omega Aviation Inc., TechnipFMC plc, Dalmec S.p.A Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global baggage handling system market is fragmented with small medium and large-sized companies accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major companies are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective baggage handling systems. Some major companies included in the global baggage handling system market report are:

Siemens

Vanderlande Industries B.V.

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Beumer Group

Conveyor & Automation Technologies, Inc.

KieTek.com

Ross & Baruzzini

Omega Aviation Inc.

TechnipFMC plc

Dalmec S.p.A

Strategic Development

On 9 November 2022, AeroTech Solutions, a pioneering player in the aviation industry, unveiled a groundbreaking advancement in the Baggage Handling System (BHS) market – AeroPort Xpress. This innovative solution revolutionizes the way airports manage baggage, especially addressing the complexities of handling both traditional luggage and the growing influx of e-commerce shipments.

AeroPort Xpress is designed to optimize the handling of baggage, from traditional checked bags to the diverse demands of modern air travel. It caters to the evolving needs of airports and airlines, providing a comprehensive platform that enhances efficiency, security, and passenger experience. This solution is particularly beneficial for the rapidly expanding e-commerce segment, enabling seamless integration of packages into the air travel system.

What Drives the Baggage Handling System Market?

The increasing air passenger traffic worldwide is a major driver for the market. As the number of air travelers continues to rise, airports are under pressure to efficiently handle the growing volume of baggage. This drives the demand for advanced baggage handling systems that can streamline the process, reduce delays, and enhance passenger experience.

The need for enhanced security measures at airports is another significant driver for the baggage handling system market. With the increasing threat of terrorism and the need to comply with stringent security regulations, airports are investing in advanced baggage screening technologies. Baggage handling systems equipped with integrated security screening solutions help in detecting prohibited items and ensuring passenger safety.

The trend towards automation and digitization in the aviation industry is driving the demand for advanced baggage handling systems. Automated systems, such as conveyor belts, robotic sorting systems, and automated baggage storage and retrieval systems, improve operational efficiency, reduce manual errors, and minimize baggage mishandling. This not only improves the overall passenger experience but also reduces operational costs for airports.

What Challenges Constrain the Baggage Handling System Market?

One of the key restraints is the high initial cost associated with implementing baggage handling systems. The installation and integration of advanced technologies, such as conveyor belts, sorting systems, and baggage screening equipment, require substantial investments. This can pose a challenge, especially for smaller airports or those operating on tight budgets, limiting their ability to adopt modern baggage handling solutions.

Another restraint is the complexity of integrating baggage handling systems with existing airport infrastructure. Retrofitting existing airports with new baggage handling technologies can be a complex and time-consuming process. It often requires coordination with multiple stakeholders, including airport authorities, airlines, and regulatory bodies. The need to minimize disruptions to airport operations during the installation process further adds to the challenges.

Unveiling Geographic Patterns in the Baggage Handling System Market

In North America, the market is driven by the presence of major airports and a well-established aviation industry. The region's focus on enhancing passenger experience, improving operational efficiency, and complying with stringent security regulations fuels the demand for advanced baggage handling systems. Additionally, the increasing investments in airport infrastructure modernization projects contribute to market growth in this region.

Europe is another significant market for baggage handling systems, driven by the presence of major international airports and a robust aviation sector. The region's emphasis on sustainability, automation, and passenger convenience drives the adoption of advanced baggage handling technologies. The implementation of strict security regulations and the need to handle a large volume of baggage efficiently further contribute to market growth in Europe.

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth in the baggage handling system market due to the increasing air passenger traffic and the expansion of airport infrastructure. Countries like China and India are experiencing significant growth in their aviation sectors, leading to a surge in demand for baggage handling systems. The region's focus on improving airport operations, enhancing passenger experience, and adopting advanced technologies drives the market growth.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global baggage handling system market on the basis of technology, type, service, solution, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Barcode System Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Conveyor Destination-Coded Vehicle (DCV)



Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Assisted Service Self Service



Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Sorting and Conveying Reclaim and Unloading Check-in and Loading Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Railway Station Airport Marine



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



Closing Statement

The Baggage Handling System market is on the brink of significant growth, driven by the escalating demand for streamlined operations, improved passenger experience, and heightened security within airports and transportation hubs. With the potential to revolutionize baggage handling strategies across diverse industries, the integration of advanced technology and data-driven insights is becoming imperative.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

