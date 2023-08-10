Automotive Filter Market Set to Soar Past USD 14.4 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Automotive Filter market , increasing demand for electric vehicle filters, the growing popularity of advanced filtration materials, rising adoption of multi-layer filtration systems, the emergence of smart filters with sensor-based technology, integration of Internet of Things (IoT) in filter systems, expanding market for high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, focus on eco-friendly and sustainable filter solutions, development of nanofiber-based filters, shift towards lightweight and compact filter designs, are the market trends promoting the growth

An automotive filter is a device that removes contaminants from the air, oil, or fuel in a vehicle. They are used to protect the engine and other components from damage. Automotive filters come in a variety of types, including air filters, oil filters, and fuel filters.

Prominent Players in Automotive Filter Market

ACDelco

Airtex

Bosch

Denso

Fram

Mann+Hummel

Mahle

Napa

Purolator

Ralph

Robert Bosch

Sakura Filter

Sogefi

Tenneco

Toyota

Valeo

Wix Filters

Air Filters Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Air Filters dominated the global market owing to the increasing air pollution. These are essential for maintaining the optimal performance and longevity of the engine. They prevent dirt, dust, and debris from entering the engine, ensuring clean airflow and preventing engine damage. The need to protect and enhance engine performance is a key driver for the dominance of air filters in the market.

Engine Filtration is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, engine filtration is the leading segment due to the demand for engine performance and longevity. In addition, increasingly stringent emission regulations require vehicles to meet specific standards for reducing pollutants. Engine filtration is vital in controlling emissions by capturing particulate matter and harmful pollutants. The growing emphasis on environmental sustainability and reducing vehicle emissions drive the demand for engine filters in the market.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. Consumers in North America have embraced online shopping across various sectors, including groceries. There is a high level of digital literacy and comfort with online transactions among North American consumers. This consumer readiness and willingness to adopt Automotive Filter shopping have contributed to the region's dominance.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Automotive Filter market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Automotive Filter.

Key Developments in Automotive Filter Market

In January 2023, Mann+Hummel acquired Facet for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition will give Mann+Hummel a significant market share in the North American automotive filter market. Facet is a leading manufacturer of air, oil, and fuel filters for cars and trucks.

In March 2023, Tenneco acquired Federal-Mogul for $5.4 billion. This acquisition will create a global leader in the production of automotive systems and components, including filters. Federal-Mogul is a leading manufacturer of air, oil, and fuel filters for cars and trucks.

Key Questions Answered in Automotive Filter Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

