Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Device Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)

The Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Device Market size is expected to grow from USD 9.20 billion in 2023 to USD 18.78 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.34% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial impact on the rapid oral fluid screening device market initially. The strict lockdowns and government regulations intended to slow down the spread of COVID-19 resulted in a decrease in demand for products across rapid oral fluid segments due to the limited movement of individuals and the shutting down of workplaces. According to a survey conducted by the Current Consulting Group (CCG) in August 2020, about 21% of employers have reported a decline of 61% or more in the number of drug tests undertaken on their employees during the pandemic. This is attributed to several factors, including a decrease in the number of people being tested because of an increase in the number of employees working from home and general concerns about workplace drug testing safety and COVID-19 safeguards. Also, as per the research article published in Population Health Management, 2021, a significant decrease in the testing for prescription and illicit drugs was observed, with a weekly test volume decrease of 70%. Thus, the COVID-19 outbreak affected the market’s growth adversely in its preliminary phase; however, the market is expected to gain traction due to the significant increase in demand of rapid oral fluid screening devices globally.



Further, the increasing cases of drug abuse and alcoholism and tougher regulations and mandates for drug and alcohol testing are among the major factors driving the growth of the studied market. Currently, according to the United States Department of Transportation, in an article titled "Evaluation of On-Site Oral Fluid Drug Screening Technology"in 2021, it has been stated that oral fluid is one of the best samples for drug detection in criminal justice, workplace, and impaired-driving populations. The advantages of oral fluid compared to blood and urine specimens include that the sample collection is a noninvasive procedure with minimal potential for adulteration. Hence there is an increasing demand for rapid oral fluid screening devices due to the rapid and clear results.



Moreover, according to the same source mentioned above it has also been stated that oral fluid samples can be collected proximate on the spot, allowing for a better correlation between signs and symptoms of impairment observed at the time of the arrest as compared to drugs detected in a biological sample collected later. Hence With the increase in popularity of the matrix, several point-of-contact oral fluid devices have been developed and marketed for use in the field without any controlled assessment to evaluate their applicability and quality. Therefore, the adoption of rapid oral fluid screening devices is poised to accelerate the market globally and is expected to increase in the future, thereby driving the growth of the studied market over the forecast period.



Therefore, owing to the aforementioned factors the studied market is anticipated to witness growth over the analysis period. However, lack of awareness regarding the availability of advanced rapid saliva screening devices is likely to impede market growth.



Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Device Market Trends



Strips Segment Holds a Healthy Growth in the Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Device Market.



Strips are used more often as the end-users are opting for them over swabs and cassettes due to the advantages of the strips. Easy portability with the minimum inconvenience involved makes strip a feasible option as compared to other forms of rapid oral fluid screening devices. In addition, strips are highly cost-effective as compared to swabs and cassettes, which is why many prefer using them. Apart from the advantages of the strips, the other set of factors boosting the growth of the segment is the increasing need for screening drugs and alcohol, due to the increase in consumption and addiction. Workplace Testing is a major cohort using strip-based devices.



In addition, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2021, it has been stated that drug overdose deaths In 2021 Increased half as much as in 2020 within the United States, overdose deaths involving opioids increased from an estimated 70,029 in 2020 to 80,816 in 2021. Overdose deaths from synthetic opioids (primarily fentanyl), psychostimulants such as methamphetamine, and cocaine also continued to increase in 2021 compared to 2020. Thereby, there is a high need for various testing products such as strips in order to carry out drug tests and prevent drug overdosing. Hence this is elevating the growth of the segment.



Moreover, in April 2022, Quest Diagnostics performed drug testing and collected 11 million unidentifiable urine, hair, and oral fluid sample results between January and December 2021. According to Quest Diagnostics the annual drug index data published in March 2022, with 7.5 percent of employees testing were positive for marijuana between January and December 2021. According to the same report, based on over six million urine samples, marijuana had the highest positive rates in the United States workforce increasing by 8.3% in the same period. Hence, the rising consumption of drugs among people is expected to increase the demand for drug screening products such as strips that help in taking samples, in turn, benefitting the overall market growth.



Therefore, the strips segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the abovementioned factors.



North America Has Significant growth the in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



North America is expected to witness significant growth in the market owing to factors such as the high prevalence of drug abuse and tougher regulations and mandates for drug and alcohol testing by the government. An increase in the rapid oral fluid screening devices for rapid results in the United States is among the key factors which contribute to the growth of the studied market in North America.



As per an article titled "Substance Abuse in 2022: How bad is addiction in the United States?", published in 2022, it has been stated that substance abuse and addiction is a tragic experience that directly impacts millions of individuals each year. Alcohol abuse makes up the lion’s share of substance abuse in the U.S. population. It accounts for 73% of substance abuse. 37% of the population struggles with illicit drug use and 12% struggle with both alcohol and drug use.



Similarly, according to the same article mentioned above, it states that in 2022 around 3.4% of the American population over the age of 12 years old will misuse opioids at least once over a 12-month span. Thereby, this is elevating the need for rapid oral drug screening devices in order to minimize the crime rate and drug abuse.



Moreover, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates the total financial load of prescription opioid misuse alone in the United States is USD 78.5 billion a year, including the costs of healthcare, lost efficiency, addiction treatment, and criminal justice involvement. Such statistics prove that there is an enormous need for the screening of drug abuse in-home care settings, roadside testing and as well as in workplaces. In such areas, the results should be on the spot and efficient which is why the rapid oral screening devices market is growing at a higher rate in this region.



Therefore, owing to the aforesaid factors the growth of the studied market is anticipated in the North America Region.



Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Device Industry Overview



The rapid oral fluid screening device market is moderately competitive with several major players. Some of the major companies leading the market include OraSure Technologies, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co., Ltd, Oranoxis Inc., and Securetec Detections-Systeme AG, among others.



