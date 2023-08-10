Highmark Interactive Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership Signing

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highmark Interactive Inc. (TSXV:HMRK) (“Highmark'' or the “Company”), a provider of remote patient monitoring and other healthtech solutions, today announced that it has signed a strategic partnership with Nsight Health, Inc. Inc. (Nsight) , a national leader in preventive care through remote monitoring solutions. As part of the agreement, Nsight will utilize Highmark’s FDA approved software to administer remote patient care for its patients while managing the entire administration process. Highmark’s EQ Balance has been cleared by the US FDA as Class 2 Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) is reimbursed by US Medicare/Medicaid and other third party insurance companies when utilized by patients to monitor and track balance. Nsight enables Highmark to focus on its core competency of software while leveraging Nsight’s best practices for billing, operations and execution. Dr. Sanjeev Sharma notes, “By focusing on Highmark’s core competency of software innovation, we were able to partner with one of the best-in-class complete TPM providers, including an exceptionally strong services division. This partnership enables Highmark to bring innovative, unique products to Nsight Health while leverage Night’s deployment strength, thus creating a powerful synergistic partnership. We are able to leverage its software and show a path for a national Remote Monitoring partner with the exciting capabilities it can provide. We look forward to a successful launch in the weeks ahead.” Michael Ciullo, CEO of Nsight stated, “Partnering with Highmark will allow us to expand to new verticals, provide additional support to existing patients, and help to further reduce hospitalizations. Patient falls are a financial drain on the healthcare system via costly procedures and lengthy rehabilitation. By proactively assessing patient balance with Highmark’s FDA approved SaMD, our team of care coordinators and specialists can intervene early to help providers adjust care plans to reduce these tragic occurrences.” The Company is expected to start integration and demo in August, while ramping up volumes shortly thereafter.



About Highmark Interactive

Highmark Interactive was created to change the paradigm of testing and management for brain and mental health. Highmark's approach is focused on providing real-time data to health providers to support proactive, preventative interventions and targeted care planning to improve health outcomes.

In addition to a growing network of virtual, in-person and hybrid clinics. Highmark Interactive offers the world's first gamified, FDA cleared patient-led assessments as well as digital clinician-led assessments of neurofunction and balance. Together. The technology is used in more than 350 health organizations globally. By unlocking insights, Highmark's platform enables precision medicine and creates a more contemporary model for delivering better outcomes in medical

https://www.highmark.tech/

About Nsight Health

With a focus on population health management and the mission to positively impact the lives of millions, Nsight Health is the leading remote care company in the United States providing Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM), Principal Care Management (PCM), Annual Wellness Visits (AWV) and Behavioral Health Integration (BHI) to patients on behalf of thousands of physicians across multiple specialties and multi-state health systems.

