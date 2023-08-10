Global Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) Market Report 2023: The Future of Decarbonization to 2040 - Bioenergy CCS and Direct Air CCS Projections

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) Growth Opportunities Forecast to 2040" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study gives a comprehensive analysis of the global CCUS market until 2040, including forecasts for revenue, carbon capture capacity, technology, regional splits, trends by industry, competitive analysis, and growth opportunity identification.

Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) will play a huge role in the global shift toward decarbonization of industries in the decades ahead. As the global energy transition accelerates and impending deadlines for a carbon-neutrality approach, the CCUS market will present dynamic growth opportunities across regions and industrial sectors to 2040.

In the short-to-medium term, CCUS will find wider applications in hard-to-abate industries, such as coal-fired power plants, cement manufacturing, iron and steel, fertilizers, and chemical production by retrofitting existing plants. To have a larger impact on decarbonization strategies in the longer term, negative emission technologies, such as Bioenergy CCS (BECCS) and Direct Air CCS (DACCS) will be deployed.

CCUS hubs will play a significant role by integrating various industrial clusters within the ecosystem, reducing the cost and operational risk. Meanwhile, innovation will focus on cost reduction, technology optimization, modularization, and new business models.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the CCUS Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Environment

Key Findings

Growth Environment - CCUS Landscape in the Americas

Growth Environment - CCUS Landscape in Europe

Growth Environment - CCUS Landscape in APAC

Growth Environment - CCUS Landscape in MEA

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Application and Geographic Scope

CCUS Value Chain and Definitions

CCUS Segmentation and Definitions

CCUS Segmentation by Principal Separation Technology

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Annual Capacity Addition Forecast

Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry

Revenue Forecast by Principal Separation Technology

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-user Industry

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by End-user Industry

Annual Capacity Forecast Analysis by End-user Industry

Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Principal Separation Technology

Annual Capacity Forecast Analysis by Principal Separation Technology

Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Power Industry

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Annual Capacity Addition Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Fuel Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Heavy Industry

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Annual Capacity Addition Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Fuel Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

6 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Oil and Gas Industry

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Annual Capacity Addition Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Fuel Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

7 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Bioenergy CCS (BECCS)

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Annual Capacity Addition Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

8 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Direct Air Carbon Capture and Storage (DACCS)

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Annual Capacity Addition Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

9 Growth Opportunity Analysis - CCUS Clusters

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Annual Capacity Addition Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Global in-Operation and Planned CCUS Hubs and Clusters

10 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Hydrogen Production

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Annual Capacity Addition Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

11 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Waste-to-energy

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Annual Capacity Addition Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

12 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Utilization

Carbon Capture with Utilization and Future Growth Prospect

Annual Capacity Forecast

Key Growth Potential for Utilization in Chemical, Fuel, Plastics, and Building Material Conversion

Recent Research Investigations on Uses of Pure CO2 Under Atmospheric Pressure Levels

13 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Storage

Global Storage Potential for Captured CO2

Annual CO2 Storage Forecast

Forecast Analysis

14 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Negative Emission Technologies

Growth Opportunity 2: CCUS-as-a-Service

Growth Opportunity 3: Modularization of CCUS Plants

Growth Opportunity 4: Integrated Industrial CCUS Clusters and Hubs

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pw2uvz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.