Global Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) Market Report 2023: The Future of Decarbonization to 2040 - Bioenergy CCS and Direct Air CCS Projections

This study gives a comprehensive analysis of the global CCUS market until 2040, including forecasts for revenue, carbon capture capacity, technology, regional splits, trends by industry, competitive analysis, and growth opportunity identification.
Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) will play a huge role in the global shift toward decarbonization of industries in the decades ahead. As the global energy transition accelerates and impending deadlines for a carbon-neutrality approach, the CCUS market will present dynamic growth opportunities across regions and industrial sectors to 2040.
In the short-to-medium term, CCUS will find wider applications in hard-to-abate industries, such as coal-fired power plants, cement manufacturing, iron and steel, fertilizers, and chemical production by retrofitting existing plants. To have a larger impact on decarbonization strategies in the longer term, negative emission technologies, such as Bioenergy CCS (BECCS) and Direct Air CCS (DACCS) will be deployed.
CCUS hubs will play a significant role by integrating various industrial clusters within the ecosystem, reducing the cost and operational risk. Meanwhile, innovation will focus on cost reduction, technology optimization, modularization, and new business models.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the CCUS Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Environment
- Key Findings
- Growth Environment - CCUS Landscape in the Americas
- Growth Environment - CCUS Landscape in Europe
- Growth Environment - CCUS Landscape in APAC
- Growth Environment - CCUS Landscape in MEA
3 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Application and Geographic Scope
- CCUS Value Chain and Definitions
- CCUS Segmentation and Definitions
- CCUS Segmentation by Principal Separation Technology
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Annual Capacity Addition Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Principal Separation Technology
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-user Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by End-user Industry
- Annual Capacity Forecast Analysis by End-user Industry
- Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Principal Separation Technology
- Annual Capacity Forecast Analysis by Principal Separation Technology
- Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
4 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Power Industry
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Annual Capacity Addition Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Fuel Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Heavy Industry
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Annual Capacity Addition Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Fuel Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
6 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Oil and Gas Industry
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Annual Capacity Addition Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Fuel Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
7 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Bioenergy CCS (BECCS)
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Annual Capacity Addition Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
8 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Direct Air Carbon Capture and Storage (DACCS)
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Annual Capacity Addition Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
9 Growth Opportunity Analysis - CCUS Clusters
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Annual Capacity Addition Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Global in-Operation and Planned CCUS Hubs and Clusters
10 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Hydrogen Production
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Annual Capacity Addition Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
11 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Waste-to-energy
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Annual Capacity Addition Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
12 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Utilization
- Carbon Capture with Utilization and Future Growth Prospect
- Annual Capacity Forecast
- Key Growth Potential for Utilization in Chemical, Fuel, Plastics, and Building Material Conversion
- Recent Research Investigations on Uses of Pure CO2 Under Atmospheric Pressure Levels
13 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Storage
- Global Storage Potential for Captured CO2
- Annual CO2 Storage Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
14 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Negative Emission Technologies
- Growth Opportunity 2: CCUS-as-a-Service
- Growth Opportunity 3: Modularization of CCUS Plants
- Growth Opportunity 4: Integrated Industrial CCUS Clusters and Hubs
15 Appendix
