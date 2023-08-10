Asia Pacific Web Application Firewall (WAF) Solutions Growth Opportunities 2023 - Stringent Regulatory Requirements for Data Security and Privacy Compliance Drives the Future Growth

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Web Application Firewall (WAF) Solutions Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this comprehensive research service, we delve into the Asia-Pacific WAF (Web Application Firewall) market, examining it through various lenses such as verticals, horizontals, and deployment types. With a regional breakdown covering prominent economies like Australia and New Zealand, South-east Asian Nations (ASEAN), Greater China, India, Japan, and South Korea, our study aims to shed light on the evolving landscape of web security in the region.
As businesses increasingly rely on web applications for customer engagement and streamlined operations, the need to protect these applications from malicious attacks becomes paramount. With customer data and sensitive financial information at stake, web applications are constantly targeted by attackers, making WAF solutions a critical defense measure for organizations in the Asia-Pacific region.
The surge of web traffic and the rise of Internet of Things (IoT) usage have led to an unprecedented number of web-based attacks. Organizations face massive risks to their web applications, as the threat landscape evolves and malicious actors find new attack vectors.
The strong adoption of cloud services, and the growing complexity of applications with APIs, microservices, and serverless functions have also expanded the application attack surface, posing greater challenges for traditional signature-based web application firewall (WAF) solutions to identify and block new threats.
Considering the fast-evolving threat landscape and the increasing sophistication of web-based attacks, WAF evolves to provide enhanced protection in modern software development, adapting to the dynamic nature of websites and applications. Organizations need and search for a holistic application security offering over-point security solutions for an effective and robust application security strategy.
The report analyzes the factors driving and restraining the adoption of WAF solutions, forecast analysis, pricing trends, competitive landscape regional trends, and provides insights for chief information security officers (CISOs). Finally, this study identifies growth opportunities emerging from the market's dynamics for stakeholders and players to leverage. The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is 2023-2027.
