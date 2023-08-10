Global Industry Research Subscription 2023: Access Local Economic Reports, Curated News and Financial Comparisons Across 500 Industries

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry Research Annual Subscription" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The platform has been carefully designed to support sales and customer service professionals, providing them with actionable insights into industry trends, economic climates, and financial comparisons that help drive informed business decisions.

This subscription package offers a diverse array of content, designed to equip users with comprehensive industry knowledge. The platform's main feature is its chapter-driven Industry Reports, a unique 'funnel' approach that captures the spectrum of industry characteristics - from general outlooks to in-depth financial data.

The Reports' features include an industry overview, financial insight and call preparation capabilities. Not only do users receive a well-rounded understanding of their chosen industry's function and forecast, but they also gain access to invaluable financial details and tailored insights for business calls.

The Local Economies section of the platform positions users as economic experts in over 3,100 counties and 300+ metropolitan areas. Users can refine their business development strategies, share economic reports, and strengthen written materials by accessing accurate local market statistics and economic conditions data.

The News section, provides engaging, industry-specific articles to help users stay current with trends in their fields. The platform is also easily accessible via a mobile app, making on-the-go research simpler than ever.

Customers across industries leverage our platform to improve client presentations, enhance marketing content, discover new target markets, offer financial comparisons, and educate clients about industry statistics, trends, and risks.



Ways customers utilize the platform:

Gain a better understanding of an industry before a call

Educate clients about risks, trends, and industry statistics

Increase risk mitigation from a credit underwriting perspective

Enhance and customize your client presentations

Teach small business owners about financial statistics in their industry

Offer financial comparisons to small business owners

Assess competitive best practices to help your client's business

Provide clients/prospects intelligence on the industries to which they sell

Use industry intelligence to discover new niche markets to target

Help your clients find new markets into which they can expand

Enhance email communications by incorporating industry trends

Improve marketing content such as whitepapers, ebooks, and blogs

