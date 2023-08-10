Asia-Pacific MVNO Market Revenues to Reach USD 50.05 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Asia-Pacific MVNO Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 49.85 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 0.08% during the forecast period.

Mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) are wireless service providers that use existing networks from mobile network operators (MNOs) to offer services to users. MVNOs are expanding in the digital world, utilizing innovative technologies like e-sim, AI, ML, and edge computing to bring new value to consumers and MNOs. The growth of 5G and IoT technology is driving the expansion of the MVNO market in Asia-Pacific, meeting the demand for flexible services and broader choices. Asian mobile markets, including Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, and ASEAN nations, vary in their mobile market environments. MVNOs can handle the diversity of Asian mobile markets better than MNOs, as they are not tied to specific assets.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 49.85 billion Market Size (2028) USD 50.05 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 0.08% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers New technological enablers (E-sim, AI, ML, edge computing, etc.) The growth of 5G and IoT technology.



Who are the Top Companies in the Asia-Pacific MVNO Market?

The market is highly competitive due to the presence of several players. The market is becoming more fragmented as large firms use tactics like service innovation and strategic alliances to grow their clientele and maintain market dominance.

The significant players in the Asia-Pacific MVNO market are,

Asahi Net Inc.

Rakuten Mobile Inc.

LG HelloVision

Snail Mobile

Exetel Pty Ltd

FreedomPop

Tune Talk SDN BHD

SK Telecom Co. Ltd

Japan Communications Inc.

EG Mobile Co. Ltd

Sakura Mobile

Mobal Communications Inc.

Biglobe Inc.

Gomo

Giga

Key Highlights from the Asia-Pacific MVNO Market Report :

Increased Internet Penetration and Popularity of E-sim Solutions

The Asia-Pacific MVNO market is thriving, with improved regulatory environments, implementation of 5G technology, and the widespread adoption of e-SIM.

E-SIM technology enables quick and easy connectivity purchases from any operator, allowing MVNOs to introduce innovative solutions and engage users. The popularity of e-SIM is increasing, providing simplicity and flexibility for MVNOs through remote provisioning standards. E-SIM also enables MVNOs to collaborate directly with OEMs to connect handsets to specific network operators.

The demand for affordable data and voice services supports MVNOs that offer bundled services at lower prices than MNOs. The GSMA predicts there will be 1.8 billion unique mobile customers in the Asia-Pacific region by 2025, with India contributing significantly to this number.

Growing Influence of Resellers

Resellers are third-party agreements that market a provider's or operator's services while adhering to a standard service-level agreement. Branded resellers often bring brand distribution channels or a customer base, which helps increase sales.

In the reseller model, the MNO retains most processes. It is less risky for MVNOs due to limited operational control. In the reseller model, MVNOs manage branding and distribution but do not control pricing, subscriber ownership, infrastructure, or SIM ownership.

Mobile resellers focus on offering personalized mobile communication pricing to their customers in Asia-Pacific. An example is Zero1, which launched 5G services in Singapore through a partnership with Singtel.

What are the Latest Developments in the Asia-Pacific MVNO Market?

In July 2022, Rakuten Mobile Inc. and TEPCO Power Grid Inc. established "Rakuten Mobile Infra Solution Inc.," a new company to provide construction solutions for base stations.

In June 2022, Society Pass Incorporated (SoPa) acquired Gorilla Networks Pte Ltd (Gorilla) to incorporate its patented blockchain/Web3 technology into the rest of the SoPa ecosystem.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Asia-Pacific MVNO Market Based on Operational Mode, Subscriber, and Geography.

By Operational Mode (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Reseller Service Operator Full MVNO Other Operational Modes

By Subscriber (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Enterprise Consumer

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Mainland China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Asia-Pacific MVNO Market Report (2023-2028) .

