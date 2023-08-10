United States Managed Services Market Revenues to Reach USD 88.48 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " United States Managed Services Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 54.44 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 10.20% during the forecast period.

Managed services involve outsourcing tasks to streamline operations, reduce costs, and enhance service quality. They allow businesses to focus on core competencies, improve operational efficiency, and cut costs. Managed services are expected to fuel market expansion by providing optimal resource allocation and supporting technology adoption in the United States. Managed service providers (MSPs) play a key role in securing the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem and enabling innovation. The increase in remote employees and productivity highlight the significance of managed services in supporting the changing work landscape.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 54.44 billion Market Size (2028) USD 88.48 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 10.20% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Growing remote work trend. Optimal resource allocation and cost-savings.





Who are the Top Companies in the United States Managed Services Market?

The market is dominated by major players who have a strong client base. These players are constantly providing increased and enhanced offerings. They employ powerful competitive strategies, intensifying the competition in the market.

The significant players in the US managed services market are,

Fujitsu Limited

Cisco Systems Inc.

IBM Corporation

AT&T Inc.

HP Development Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Verizon Communications Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Rackspace Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Citrix Systems Inc.

Wipro Ltd

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Europe Managed Services Market Report - The European managed services market size is expected to grow from USD 45.72 billion in 2023 to USD 87.80 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.94% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The European managed services market size is expected to grow from USD 45.72 billion in 2023 to USD 87.80 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.94% during the forecast period (2023-2028). GCC Managed Services Market Report - The GCC managed services market size is expected to grow from USD 9.52 billion in 2023 to USD 14.98 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.49% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Key Highlights from the United States Managed Services Market Report :

Significant Growth in Managed Security Services

The United States is witnessing an increasing number of DDoS attacks and cyberattacks due to the growing number of connected devices. Digital transformation is leading to the convergence of networking and security, posing challenges in managing and protecting complex networks.

The hyper-distributed workforce is changing networking and security needs, leading to the adoption of SASE principles and identity-based access.

The use of public clouds and mobile applications with personal information has increased cybersecurity awareness and the demand for protection solutions.

Healthcare - The Fastest-growing Segment

Cloud-based healthcare systems and mobile applications are driving managed services adoption in healthcare for data management and remote access to patient information.

Managed services help organize and access medical records across healthcare organizations, preventing errors and improving patient care.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of IT services in the healthcare sector, leading to strategic activities by market players to improve services and reach.

Mandates for electronic health records (EHRs) in the United States are expected to drive the market in the years ahead.

What are the Latest Developments in the United States Managed Services Market?

In November 2022, Cisco Systems Inc. increased the number of specializations offered through the company's world-class partner program to expand partner sales prospects, add flexibility to partner certification criteria, and underline the value of multi-architectural knowledge.

In September 2022, Fujitsu Network Communications developed the Virtuora Service Management and Orchestration (SMO) offering to provide intelligent, automated, and adaptive service delivery across multi-layer, multi-vendor mobile networks, subnets, network slices, and the cloud.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the United States Managed Services Market Based on Deployment, Type, Enterprise Size, and End-user Vertical.

By Deployment (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) On-premise Cloud





By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Managed Data Center Managed Security Managed Communications Managed Network Managed Infrastructure Managed Mobility

By Enterprise Size (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

By End-user Vertical (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) BFSI IT and Telecom Healthcare Entertainment and Media Retail Manufacturing Government Other End-user Verticals



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the United States Managed Services Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Cloud Managed Services Market Report - The cloud-managed services market is expected to register a CAGR of 16% over the next five years.

- The cloud-managed services market is expected to register a CAGR of 16% over the next five years. Africa Managed Services Market Report - The African managed services market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.2% over the next five years.

- The African managed services market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.2% over the next five years. Qatar Managed Services Market Report - The Qatari managed services market size is expected to grow from USD 0.52 billion in 2023 to USD 1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.95% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Attachment