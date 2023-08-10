Iraq Lubricants Market Volume to Reach 322.09 million liters by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Iraq Lubricants Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at 281.10 million liters in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 2.76% during the forecast period.

The growing automotive industry and the progress in the oil and gas sector in Iraq are expected to contribute to sluggish but positive growth of the lubricant market in the country in the coming years. The increased consumption in the automotive sector and investment in construction products are driving the demand for lubricants. However, geopolitical issues and rising demand for hybrid and electric vehicles remain concerns. Despite these challenges, the renewable energy sector, low-viscosity lubricants, and bio-lubricants are expected to bring more opportunities to grow in the coming years.

Key Highlights from the Iraq Lubricants Market Report :

Demand for Engine Oils to Continue

Engine oils are essential lubricants for internal combustion engines to reduce wear, protect against corrosion, and ensure smooth engine operation by creating a thin film between moving parts.

Light motor vehicles are major consumers of engine oils due to advancements in vehicle technology and fuel economy requirements in Iraq. Economic recovery and increased automotive sales are projected to drive moderate growth in the automotive lubricant market. The growing demand for two-wheeler and three-wheeler vehicles in Iraq has led to increased consumption of engine oil in the country.

The power generation sector, population growth, and energy consumption contribute to the rising demand for engine oils in various sectors.

Automotive and Transportation Sectors to Dominate the Market

Improved engine designs for performance, efficiency, and environmental regulations are expected to drive the growth of the Iraqi lubricants market in the years ahead.

Lubricants like engine oil, gear oil, transmission oil, greases, and compressor oils are widely used in light-duty vehicles such as two-wheelers and passenger cars.

Increasing demand for passenger cars and medium-duty trucks in Iraq will boost the demand for lubricants in the automotive sector.

What are the Latest Developments in the Iraq Lubricants Market?

In January 2023, FUCHS launched TITAN GT1 PRO GLV-1 SAE 0W-8 engine oil with ultra-low viscosity grade for hybrid electric vehicles.

In August 2022, Gulf Oil Middle East restructured its global lubricants product portfolio based on the company's breakthrough ThermoShield and Wear-Guard technologies, delivering the required performance and protection for modern cars in current driving conditions.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Iraq Lubricants Market Based on Product Type and End-user Industry.

By Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (liters), 2018-2028) Engine Oils Transmission and Gear Oils Hydraulic Fluids Metalworking Fluids Greases Other Product Types

By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (liters), 2018-2028) Power Generation Automotive Heavy Equipment Metallurgy and Metalworking Other End-user Industries



