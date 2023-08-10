Anti-corrosion Coatings Market Revenues to Reach USD 30.66 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Anti-corrosion Coatings Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 24.71 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.41% during the forecast period.

Anti-corrosion coatings are used to protect metal components from salt spray, rust, oxidation, moisture, and other corrosive elements. These coatings’ anti-corrosive properties provide a longer lifespan for metal components.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 24.71 billion Market Size (2028) USD 30.66 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 4.41% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growth of the infrastructure industry. The increasing adoption of water-borne coatings.

Who are the Top Companies in the Anti-corrosion Coatings Market?

The anti-corrosion coatings market is consolidated in nature. The market consists of several companies which are enhancing their product offerings by developing innovative anti-corrosion coatings to further expand their market reach.

Significant players in the anti-corrosion coatings market are,

Akzo Nobel NV

Axalta Coating Systems LLC

BASF SE

H.B. Fuller Company

Hempel A/S

Jotun

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd

PPG Industries Inc.

RPM International Inc.

Sika AG

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Key Highlights from the Anti-corrosion Coatings Market Report :

Demand the Infrastructure Industry to Drive the Market

Rails, bridges, and roads are the major segments of infrastructure. The infrastructure segment is growing rapidly due to the growing population and increase in infrastructure projects, thereby increasing the demand for anti-corrosion coatings.

Several small-scale projects are spread across Asia-Pacific and North America. China, a country with a large population, also has the largest number of railroad passengers, which is increasing the development of such projects and increasing the use of anti-corrosion coatings.

Asia-Pacific to Register Significant Market Growth

In Asia-Pacific, anti-corrosion coatings are significant in infrastructure applications. Therefore, to maintain its growth, respond to climate change, and reduce poverty, the Asia-Pacific region must invest in infrastructure development, thereby leading to massive demand for anti-corrosion coatings.

Australia and New Zealand are island nations, and Australia’s coastline and waterways have led to the need for several recreational, commercial, and defense vessels, thereby leading to the use of anti-corrosion coatings.

What are the Latest Developments in the Anti-corrosion Coatings Market?

In March 2023, PPG Industries launched the PPG ENVIROCRON Primeron primer to protect and provide quality anti-corrosive properties to aluminum, metalized steel, and hot-dip galvanized steel.

In June 2022, Hempel launched a novel CUI coating that has fast-drying properties. The coating provides protection against corrosion and enhances productivity in oil and gas facilities.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Anti-corrosion Coatings Market Based on Resin Type, Technology, End-User Industry, and Geography:

By Resin Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Epoxy Alkyds Polyester Polyurethane Vinyl Ester Other Resin Types

By Technology (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Water-borne Solvent-borne Powder UV-cured

By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Oil and Gas Marine Power Infrastructure Industrial Aerospace and Defense Transportation Other End-user Industries

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Rest of Europe South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



