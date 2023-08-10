Fluoropolymer Films Market Revenues to Reach USD 989.60 Million by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Fluoropolymer Films Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 753.24 million in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.61% during the forecast period.

Fluoropolymer films are characterized by several properties, like a wide operating temperature range, high chemical resistance, and good dielectric and insulation capabilities.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 753.24 billion Market Size (2028) USD 989.60 million CAGR (2023-2028) 5.61% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD million) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increase in demand from the pharmaceutical packaging segment. Rise in the adoption of fluoropolymer films in medical sterilization.

Who are the Top Companies in the Global Fluoropolymer Films Market?

The fluoropolymer films market is partially fragmented, with the presence of both local and international players. The most notable players in the global fluoropolymer films market are,

3M

American Durafilm

Arkema Group

AGC Inc.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd

DuPont

Fluortek AB

Fluoro-Plastics

Polyflon Technology Limited

Saint-Gobain

Solvay

The Chemours Company

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Australia Oil and Gas Market Report - The Australian oil and gas market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.91% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The Australian oil and gas market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.91% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Vietnam Plastic Market Report - The Vietnamese plastic market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.44% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Key Highlights from the Global Fluoropolymer Films Market Report :

Electronics and Semiconductor Industries are Predicted to Grow Fastest in the Market

The electronics industry is growing around the world at a staggering pace. The production of gaming systems, portable computing devices, and cellular phones are just a few of its examples.

Due to the property of fluoropolymer films of chemical resistance, it increases the functionality, lifespan, and reliability of even the smallest microprocessors.

Ever-Growing Demand in the Asia-Pacific Region

The demand for electronic products in the region predominantly comes from India, China, and Japan. Considering the flexible policies and low labor costs in China, it is the strongest producer of electronics.

China is a major player in the region, and it is the largest market for electronics and electrical parts globally. In 2022, the market overall grew by 13% compared to 10% in the previous year.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Fluoropolymer Films Market?

In November 2022, a partnership was announced between Orbia and Solvay through a joint venture framework agreement. The purpose of the agreement was to produce suspension-grade polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF).

In January 2022, A 50%v increase was announced in PVDF capacity by Arkema at its Pierre-Benite site in France. With this change, Arkema aimed to speed up its development in China.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Fluoropolymer Films Market Based on Type, Application, End-User Industry, and Geography:

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD million), 2018-2028) PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) PVDF (Polyvinylidene Fluoride) FEP (Fluorinated Ethylene-Propylene) ETFE (Polyethylenetetrafluoroethylene) PFA (Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane) PVF (Polyvinylfluoride) Other Types

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD million), 2018-2028) Barrier Films Release Films Microporous Films Security films

By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD million), 2018-2028) Automotive, Aerospace, and Defense Construction Packaging Industrial Electronics and Semiconductor Other End-user Industries

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD million), 2018-2028) Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Rest of Europe South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Fluoropolymer Films Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Egypt Oil and Gas Market Report - The Egyptian oil and gas market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 8.00% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The Egyptian oil and gas market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 8.00% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Nigeria Oil and Gas Midstream Market Report - The Nigerian oil and gas midstream market is expected to register a CAGR of less than 1.50% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The Nigerian oil and gas midstream market is expected to register a CAGR of less than 1.50% during the forecast period (2023-2028). United States Oil and Gas Market Report - The US oil and gas market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 4.00% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Attachment