Fluoropolymer Films Market Revenues to Reach USD 989.60 Million by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled "Fluoropolymer Films Market Report (2023-2028)," the market is estimated at USD 753.24 million in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.61% during the forecast period.

Fluoropolymer films are characterized by several properties, like a wide operating temperature range, high chemical resistance, and good dielectric and insulation capabilities.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details
Market Size (2023) USD 753.24 billion
Market Size (2028) USD 989.60 million
CAGR (2023-2028) 5.61%
Study Period 2018-2028
Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific
Largest Market Asia-Pacific
Forecast Units Value (USD million)
Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends
Key Market Drivers Increase in demand from the pharmaceutical packaging segment.
Rise in the adoption of fluoropolymer films in medical sterilization.

Who are the Top Companies in the Global Fluoropolymer Films Market?

The fluoropolymer films market is partially fragmented, with the presence of both local and international players. The most notable players in the global fluoropolymer films market are,

  • 3M
  • American Durafilm
  • Arkema Group
  • AGC Inc.
  • DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd
  • DuPont
  • Fluortek AB
  • Fluoro-Plastics
  • Polyflon Technology Limited
  • Saint-Gobain
  • Solvay
  • The Chemours Company

Key Highlights from the Global Fluoropolymer Films Market Report:

Electronics and Semiconductor Industries are Predicted to Grow Fastest in the Market

  • The electronics industry is growing around the world at a staggering pace. The production of gaming systems, portable computing devices, and cellular phones are just a few of its examples.
  • Due to the property of fluoropolymer films of chemical resistance, it increases the functionality, lifespan, and reliability of even the smallest microprocessors.

Ever-Growing Demand in the Asia-Pacific Region

  • The demand for electronic products in the region predominantly comes from India, China, and Japan. Considering the flexible policies and low labor costs in China, it is the strongest producer of electronics.
  • China is a major player in the region, and it is the largest market for electronics and electrical parts globally. In 2022, the market overall grew by 13% compared to 10% in the previous year.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Fluoropolymer Films Market?

  • In November 2022, a partnership was announced between Orbia and Solvay through a joint venture framework agreement. The purpose of the agreement was to produce suspension-grade polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF).
  • In January 2022, A 50%v increase was announced in PVDF capacity by Arkema at its Pierre-Benite site in France. With this change, Arkema aimed to speed up its development in China.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Fluoropolymer Films Market Based on Type, Application, End-User Industry, and Geography:

  • By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD million), 2018-2028)
    • PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene)
    • PVDF (Polyvinylidene Fluoride)
    • FEP (Fluorinated Ethylene-Propylene)
    • ETFE (Polyethylenetetrafluoroethylene)
    • PFA (Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane)
    • PVF (Polyvinylfluoride)
    • Other Types
  • By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD million), 2018-2028)
    • Barrier Films
    • Release Films
    • Microporous Films
    • Security films
  • By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD million), 2018-2028)
    • Automotive, Aerospace, and Defense
    • Construction
    • Packaging
    • Industrial
    • Electronics and Semiconductor
    • Other End-user Industries
  • By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD million), 2018-2028)
    • Asia-Pacific
      • China
      • India
      • Japan
      • South Korea
      • Rest of Asia-Pacific
    • North America
      • United States
      • Canada
      • Mexico
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • United Kingdom
      • Italy
      • France
      • Rest of Europe
    • South America
      • Brazil
      • Argentina
      • Rest of South America
    • Middle East & Africa
      • Saudi Arabia
      • South Africa
      • Rest of Middle East & Africa

In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Fluoropolymer Films Market Report (2023-2028).

