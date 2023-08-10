Europe Paper Packaging Market Revenues to Reach USD 122.97 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Europe Paper Packaging Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 97.36 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period.

Paper packaging materials are environment-friendly and can be re-used multiple times, in comparison to other materials like plastics and metals. It is also considered a more economical alternative. Some examples of such products are corrugated boxes and folding cartons.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 97.36 billion Market Size (2028) USD 122.97 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 4.78% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Paper packaging is a cost-effective solution. The customization property of paper packaging further boosts the market.

Who are the Top Companies in the Europe Paper Packaging Market?

The European paper packaging market is highly consolidated in nature, as the majority of the market share is generated by a few top-level companies.

The significant players in the European paper packaging market are,

Smurfit Kappa

DS Smith PLC

WestRock

Mondi Group

Hamburger Containerboard GmbH (Prinzhorn Group)

Papierfabrik Palm GmbH & Co. KG

Metsa Board Oyj

Progroup AG

Emin Leydier SA

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget - SCA

Stora Enso Oyj

International Paper Company

Key Highlights from the Europe Paper Packaging Market Report :

Beverage Packaging is Expected to Drive the Market

Another popular characteristic of paper-based products is recyclability. Unlike plastic, paper is a non-synthetic material, and it can be repulped and reintroduced into production. Water, non-alcoholic, and alcoholic beverages can very easily be packaged into paper-based bottles.

Even though the quality of beverages depends upon factors like pH, contaminants, pressure, and storage temperature, they are packaged and sold in paper-based packaging. A change in the level of the aforementioned factors can affect the composition of the beverage.

Germany is Expected to Hold a Prominent Market Share

Due to increasing laws against the excessive use of materials that cause plastic pollution, the use of recyclable and eco-friendly packaging materials is predicted to notice a staggering rise during the forecast period.

According to the reports by Statistisches Bundesamt, in the year 2022, 46% of the packaging industry revenue in Germany was from paper packaging.

What are the Latest Developments in the Europe Paper Packaging Market?

In May 2022, a partnership was formed between beck packautomaten and Mondi. The purpose of the partnership was to develop reliable and strong paper-based packaging solutions for the eCommerce industry.

In May 2022, an acquisition of Atlas Packaging was announced by Smurfit Kappa United Kingdom Limited. Atlas Packaging is an independent corrugated packaging provider that has a strong market presence in the United Kingdom.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Europe Paper Packaging Market Based on Type, End-User Industry, and Country:

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Folding Cartons Corrugated Boxes Other Types (Flexible Paper, Liquid Cartons, Etc.)

By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Food Beverage Healthcare Personal Care and Household Care Tobacco Other End-user Industries

By Country (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) United Kingdom France Germany Italy Spain Rest of Europe



The Europe Paper Packaging Market Report (2023-2028)

