Internet of Things (IoT) Market Revenues to Reach USD 2.06 trillion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

The Internet of Things (IoT) is a network of internet-connected objects that collect and exchange data using embedded sensors. It combines hardware, software, and the internet to create a technically driven environment. The adoption of IoT technology is growing across industries like manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare. Advancements in IoT technology in field devices, sensors, and robots eliminate the need for human involvement in dangerous tasks like mining. IoT and Industry 4.0 are expected to revolutionize manufacturing with intelligent connectivity and automation in the coming years. Many companies are implementing Industrial IoT (IIoT) strategies, indicating a growing trend in the adoption of IoT.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 1.02 trillion Market Size (2028) USD 2.06 trillion CAGR (2023-2028) 15.12% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Advancements in field devices, sensors, and robots. The growing applications in different industries.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market?

The market is highly competitive and fragmented due to the presence of many large and small players operating in the domestic and international markets. Product innovation and mergers and acquisitions are two important strategies used by the leading market participants.

The significant players in the IoT market are,

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Robert Bosch GmbH

Google Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

PTC Inc.

Siemens AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Aeris Communications Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

General Electric Company

Fujitsu Ltd

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

AT&T Inc.

Wipro Ltd

Key Highlights from the Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Report :

Significant Growth in the Retail Segment

IoT is transforming various areas, including inventory replenishment in storage facilities. Both merchants and end consumers are increasingly using connected devices in the retail industry.

Software, digitalization, and increased internet access create a potential market for IoT devices in retail, including in the supply chain, connected consumers, and smart-store solutions. IoT-enabled solutions help retailers enhance customer engagement, increase revenue, and reduce costs.

Major electronics producers like Samsung and LG are releasing connected appliances that can automatically reorder items. The market is expected to expand further due to the rising need for data analysis and analytics integration.

North America to Lead the Market

The IoT market is expanding rapidly in North America, driven by more connected vehicles, smart energy projects, home automation, and smart manufacturing. The United States plays a significant role in the growth of IoT.

The convergence of AI and IoT is seen as a future trend, with companies like SAS Software leading the way.

North America is a leader in adopting container-based cloud applications for flexible and performant IoT deployments. The region has numerous startups developing innovative IoT chip solutions.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market?

In April, Texas Instruments developed the SimpleLink series of Wi-Fi 6 companion integrated circuits (ICs) to assist designers in implementing highly reliable, secure, and effective Wi-Fi connections.

In February, Qualcomm expanded its offering to simplify and accelerate IoT across multiple industries. Qualcomm Aware will provide a collection of outstanding services for managing assets that demand crucial, accurate, and time-sensitive decision-making.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Based on Component, End-user industry, and Geography.

By Component (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Hardware Software/Platform Connectivity Services

By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Manufacturing Transportation Healthcare Retail Energy and Utilities Residential Other End-user Industries

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Report (2023-2028) .

