Aerospace Foams Market Revenues to Reach USD 7.36 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Aerospace Foams Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 5.34 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period.



Aerospace foam materials are generally used in flight-deck pads and various passenger cabin applications like overage luggage bins, lavatories, seating, and galleys.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 5.34 billion Market Size (2028) USD 7.36 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 6.64% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market North America Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increase in demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft. Rise in demand for bio-based polyurethane foam.

Who are the Top Companies in the Global Aerospace Foams Market?

The aerospace foams market is highly consolidated in nature. It is dominated by a few top-level companies around the world.

Noteworthy players in the global aerospace foams market are,

Composites

Aerofoam Industries LLC

ARMACELL

BASF SE

Boyd

Diab Group

DuPont

ERG Aerospace Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

General Plastics Manufacturing Company

Grand Rapids Foam Technologies

Greiner Aerospace

Rogers Corporation

Technifab Inc.

UFP Technologies Inc.

Zotefoams PLC

Recticel NV/SA

Key Highlights from the Global Aerospace Foams Market Report :

The rise in the Demand for Commercial Aviation is Driving the Market

A decrease in fuel price fluctuations and a steady rise in operational efficiencies have encouraged the growth of commercial aircraft operations in recent years.

The constantly increasing retirements and volume of passengers are going to drive the need to manufacture around 44,040 new jets over the next two decades.

The Market is Expected to be Dominated by North America

North America constitutes the largest market for the aerospace industry worldwide. The increasing military expenditure and the rise in the total number of air passengers are expected to expand aerospace operations in the region.

The United States has one of the largest fleet sizes in the world, which makes it the biggest aviation market in North America.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Aerospace Foams Market?

In May 2022, an announcement about the acquisition of SOLVAY’s TegraCore PPSU resin-based foam business was made by 3A Composites.

In March 2022. Evonik Industries AG announced that it is going to invest a double-digit EUR million figure in a new modern facility to manufacture ROHACELL foams. These foams act as a core component of sandwich composite materials.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Aerospace Foams Market Based on Type, Application, and Geography:

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Polyurethane Polyimide Metal Foams Melamine Polyethylene Other Types

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Commercial Aviation Military Aviation Business and General Aviation

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Rest of Europe South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



