Automotive Rain Sensors Market Revenues to Reach USD 1.63 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Automotive Rain Sensors Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 1.15 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 7.20% during the forecast period.

The rain sensors in an automotive vehicle detect rain on the windshield using a control module with an LED. When the glass becomes wet, less light enters the sensor. If the amount of light reflected onto the sensor reaches a certain threshold, the software in a rain-sensing system activates the wipers. Moreover, the speed and duration of wiper activation are contingent on the windscreen wetness ratio and are controlled by these sensor modules.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 1.15 billion Market Size (2028) USD 1.63 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 7.20% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (billion) Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The increasing use of electrical systems in cars and the expanding need for driver comfort and safety in vehicles. Significant expansion of the automotive sector.





Who are the Top Companies in the Automotive Rain Sensors Market?

The automotive rain sensors market is consolidated, with the presence of national and global players in the market. The key players follow strategies like product innovation and mergers and acquisitions to expand their reach and hold their market position.

The key players holding the automotive rain sensors market are:

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Denso Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Analog Devices Inc.

STMicroelectronics

Valeo Group

Semiconductor Components Industries LLC

ams-OSRAM International GmbH

HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS KK

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Automotive Sensors Market Report - The automotive sensors market size is estimated at USD 27.23 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 36.53 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.05% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The automotive sensors market size is estimated at USD 27.23 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 36.53 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.05% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Automotive Thermal Management Market Report - The automotive thermal management market size is expected to grow from USD 94.43 billion in 2023 to USD 125.59 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.87% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Key Highlights from the Automotive Rain Sensors Market Report :

Rising Awareness Toward Safety and Comfort

The rain sensor is a driver assistance system that takes the strain off the driver by automatically stimulating the windshield wiper system when it rains. It significantly improves in-vehicle safety and comfort. Autonomous cars and connected vehicles are acquiring consumers’ interest and are projected to gain wider acceptance over the forecast period.

While some governments are concentrating on mandating certain ADAS features across vehicles operating, others are focusing on designing and implementing standards for ADAS features and their associated specifications to improve the vehicle's performance.

APAC to Account for Major Market Growth

Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate with the highest CAGR. The economic growth of emerging countries such as China and India is anticipated to increase the demand for passenger cars in the future. This is expected to induce global automobile manufacturers to invest heavily in technology and modern mass production systems, stimulating the demand for automotive rain-sensing wiper systems.

Furthermore, expanding investments in infrastructure development and industrialization that fuel the demand for commercial vehicles may also boost the market’s growth prospects in this region. As per the market study report, the Asia-Pacific is expected to continue dominating the rain-sensing windshield wipers market throughout the forecast period.

What are the Latest Developments in the Automotive Rain Sensors Market?

In March 2022, StradVision and ZF partnered to expand their automated driving perception software portfolio. StradVision's SVNet software could permit vehicles to detect and identify objects even in adverse weather or low-light conditions, environmental sensor fusion for shuttles, and commercial and light vehicles that could be augmented for centralized electrical architectures.

In July 2021, AEye and Continental partnered to integrate the long-range LiDAR technology into its full sensor stack solution to create the first full-stack automotive-grade system for Level 2+ up to Level 4 automated and autonomous driving applications.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Automotive Rain Sensors Market Based on Vehicle Type and Geography:

By Vehicle Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Russia Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Rest of the World Saudi Arabia Brazil South Africa United Arab Emirates Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Automotive Rain Sensors Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Automotive Smart Lighting Market Report - The automotive smart lighting market size is expected to grow from USD 4.88 billion in 2023 to USD 7.54 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.09% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The automotive smart lighting market size is expected to grow from USD 4.88 billion in 2023 to USD 7.54 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.09% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Automotive Green Tires Market Report – The automotive green tires market size is expected to grow from USD 108.50 billion in 2023 to USD 182.99 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.02% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

– The automotive green tires market size is expected to grow from USD 108.50 billion in 2023 to USD 182.99 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.02% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Automotive Smart Glass Market Report - The automotive smart glass market size is expected to grow from USD 2.25 billion in 2023 to USD 6.08 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 22.03% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the industry’s competitive landscape.

Attachment