Potato starch Market to Surpass 2.66 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to the rising clean label adoption

Westford, USA, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the escalating consumer preference for quick and easy meal options has propelled the global potato starch market . This demand surge is driven by the convenience and versatility offered by processed foods, highlighting the need for increased potato starch production to cater to this trend.

Growing awareness of gluten-free and clean-label products has fueled the global potato starch market. As consumers seek healthier alternatives, potato starch's natural origin and functional properties make it a preferred choice for various industries, driving its market expansion.

Prominent Players in the Potato Starch Market

KMC a.m.b.a.

Avebe U.A.

Emsland Group

Cargill, Inc.

Roquette Frères

Südstärke GmbH

Vimalakirti Tirtha Co., Ltd.

Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd.

AGRANA Beteiligungs AG

National Starch Food Innovation

Henan Yuxin Bio-Tech Co., Ltd.

Novidon BV

Lyckeby Starch AB

Tereos Syral S.A.S.

SÜDZUCKER AG

Gansu Token International Co., Ltd.

AKV Langholt AMBA

Finnamyl Oy

SMS Corporation Co., Ltd.

Beidahuang Potato Group Co., Ltd.

Conventional Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to their use in diverse applications

In the global potato starch market, the conventional segment stands out as a fast-growing category. Due to its functional properties, its rapid expansion is attributed to its established use in diverse applications, from food and beverages to industrial sectors. This widespread utility fuels its steady growth trajectory.

North America dominates the global potato starch market, buoyed by its mature food and industrial sectors. The region's robust demand for convenience foods, coupled with its advanced processing technologies, propels the use of potato starch. Its prevalence as a versatile ingredient solidifies North America's leading position in the market.

Organic Products Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to increasing consumer demand for healthier and sustainable options

The global potato starch market is organic products segment dominates due to increasing consumer demand for healthier and sustainable options. As awareness about organic choices grows, industries such as food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals are adopting organic potato starch, driving its robust growth as a favoured ingredient.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific emerge as a rapidly expanding region in the global potato starch market. The growing population, shifting dietary preferences, and increasing urbanization fuel the demand for processed foods and industrial applications. As a result, Asia Pacific showcases swift adoption of potato starch, driving its significant growth in the market.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the potato starch market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Potato starch Market

Recently, Ingredion Incorporated introduced the new ULTRA-TEX 1311 potato starch line. Utilizing waxy potato starch's special properties for thickening and texturizing across a range of uses is beneficial.

Recently, the longest-running campaign for processing potato starch by AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG was over. The company processed about 322,000 MT of potato starch during this campaign, which lasted 189 days.

