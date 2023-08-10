Marine Lubricants Market Volumes to Reach 2.74 billion liters by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Marine Lubricants Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at 2.48 billion liters in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 1.97% during the forecast period.

Marine lubricants are employed in different sections and processes of containers, cargo fleets, oil tankers, and other ships for lubrication purposes. They include engine oils, hydraulic oils, compressor oils, slideways oils, gear oils, heat transfer oils, greases, turbine oils, etc. The mounting demand for marine transport in Europe and Asia-Pacific and developing shipbuilding activities in Asia-Pacific are anticipated to drive the demand in the coming years.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) 2.48 billion liters Market Size (2028) 2.74 billion liters CAGR (2023-2028) 1.97% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Volume (in liters) Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Europe Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The mounting demand for marine transport. Developing shipbuilding activities in Asia-Pacific.





Who are the Top Companies in Marine Lubricants Market?

The market is partially consolidated in nature. The noteworthy players in the marine lubricants market are:

BP PLC (Castrol)

Chevron Corporation

China Petrochemical Corporation (SINOPEC)

ENEOS Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

FUCHS

Gazprom Neft PJSC

Gulf Oil International Ltd

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

LUKOIL

Shell PLC

Total Energies SE

Key Highlights from the Marine Lubricants Market Report :

Marine Cylinder Lubricant Segment is Expected to Show Highest Growth

Marine cylinder lubricants hold the largest share of the market. They find their applications in vessels with either 2-stroke or 4-stroke engines, with 2-stroke engines occupying most of the share. For several years, the two-stroke crosshead diesel engine has been the preferred prime mover for larger merchant vessels.

With the growing naval trade internationally, the merchant navy fleet is continuously increasing, which is expected to increase the consumption of marine cylinder lubricants.

APAC to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region has always dominated the marine lubricants market. With the rising demand in most industries and commodities, an increasing trend for imports and exports has been registered in recent years.

The demand for basic commodities and raw materials, involving crude oil and natural gas, rose. With respect to the Paris Climate Pact, the major developing nations of Asia-Pacific are cutting down their daily usage of coal and converting it to natural gas, majorly for power generation and cooking purposes.

What are the Latest Developments in the Marine Lubricants Market?

In February 2023, Luberef announced expanding its base oil plant in Yanbu’ al Bahr, Saudi Arabia, which will increase capacity by 230,000 metric tons annually. The refiner, a subsidiary of Saudi Aramco, stated that the project would also upgrade the facility, enabling it to make API Group III base stocks.

In June 2022, China introduced its third advanced air carrier Fujian from Shanghai's Jiangnan Shipyard. The Fujian is China's first domestically designed and developed catapult aircraft carrier.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Marine Lubricants Market Based on Lubricant Type, Ship Type, and Geography:

By Lubricant Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (in liters), 2018-2028) System Oil Marine Cylinder Lubricant Trunk Piston Engine Oil Other Lubricant Types

By Ship Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (in liters), 2018-2028) Bulker Tanker Container Other Ship Types

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (in liters), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Mexico Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



