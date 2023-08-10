Automotive Lubricants Market Volumes to Reach 25.99 billion liters by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Automotive Lubricants Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at 21.56 billion liters in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 3.81% during the forecast period.

Lubricant is a fluidic material that decreases friction between contact surfaces to avoid wear and tear. Depending upon the end-uses, lubricant is prepared with specific additives and specific group base oils. Automotive lubricants are mainly employed as engines, gear, and hydraulic oils. Factors such as increasing EV production globally and demand from the automotive components industry are expected to drive the market.

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) 21.56 billion liters Market Size (2028) 25.99 billion liters CAGR (2023-2028) 3.81% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Volume (in liters) Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing EV production. Demand from the automotive components industry.





Who are the Top Companies in the Automotive Lubricants Market?

The market is partially consolidated, with intense competition among the top players. The key players in the global automotive lubricants market are:

Amsoil Inc.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

BP PLC (Castrol)

Chevron Corporation

China National Petroleum Corporation

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

ENEOS

Exxon Mobil Corporation

FUCHS

Gazprom Neft PJSC

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (Hinduja Group)

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

LUKOIL

Motul

Petrobras

PETRONAS Lubricants International

Phillips 66 Company

PT Pertamina Lubricants

Repsol

Shell PLC

SK Lubricants Co. Ltd

TotalEnergies

Valvoline Inc.

Veedol International Limited

Key Highlights from the Automotive Lubricants Market Report :

Increasing Usage of Engine Oils

Engine oils are widely employed in lubricating internal combustion engines in different types of automobiles. They are used for various applications such as wear reduction, corrosion protection, and ensuring the smooth operation of the engine internals.

Engine oils create a thin film between the moving parts to enhance heat transfer and reduce tension during contact.

APAC to Account for Major Market Growth

Rapid industrialization in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to drive market growth. The development of industries such as automotive in the region will result in lubricant growth.

The automotive industry consumes lubricants in automotive parts for finishes which are estimated to boost the market's growth. The region is anticipated to hold a major market share, with the largest consumption coming from developing and emerging countries such as China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka.

What are the Latest Developments in the Automotive Lubricants Market?

In October 2022, TotalEnergies signed an agreement with MG Motor to create a new range of lubricants in Chile. These lubricants are expected to be manufactured entirely in Chile, which will likely help TotalEnergies strengthen its geographical presence there.

In August 2022, Valvoline Inc. announced selling its global products business to oil company Saudi Arabian Oil Co. for USD 2.65 billion as the motor oil maker sharpened its focus on its retail services unit.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Automotive Lubricants Market Based on Product Type, Vehicle Type, and Geography:

By Product Type Engine Oil Transmission and Gear Oils Hydraulic Fluids Greases By Vehicle Type Passenger Vehicles Commercial Vehicles Motorcycles By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



