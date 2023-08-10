Parkinson's Disease Market Outlook: Epidemiology, Treatment, and Pipeline Analysis

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Parkinson's Disease by Major Markets - Size, Trends and Drug Forecast including Epidemiology, Disease Management, Competitor Assessment, Unmet Needs, Clinical Trial Strategies and Pipeline Analysis to 2029" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive report covers the Parkinson's Disease (PD) market in major regions including the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan. The report provides an Excel-based forecast model for the Parkinson's Disease market through 2029.

Key highlights of the report include:

Disease Overview: The report provides an overview of Parkinson's Disease, including its etiology, pathophysiology, and classification or staging systems. Epidemiology: The report presents the epidemiological forecast for PD from 2019 to 2029, covering diagnosed prevalent cases of PD by region, sex, age, clinical staging, and type. Disease Management: The report discusses the diagnosis and treatment overview of PD and provides insights from key opinion leaders on disease management. Competitive Assessment: An overview of the competitive landscape in the PD therapeutics market is provided. Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment: The report identifies key unmet needs in PD treatment and opportunities for improvement, including effective treatment of motor complications, new therapies for non-motor complications, disease-modifying agents, and improved drug formulations. R&D Strategies: The report analyzes R&D strategies for PD treatment, including the development of novel targets, innovative drug delivery systems, secondary indications, clinical trial design, reliable biomarkers, and genetic studies. Pipeline Assessment: An overview of the pipeline for PD treatment is presented, including promising drugs in clinical development. Pipeline Valuation Analysis: The report provides a valuation analysis of the pipeline, including competitive assessment of products targeting levodopa therapy, dopamine agonists, non-motor symptoms, non-levodopa therapies, and therapies for levodopa-induced dyskinesia. Current and Future Players: The report identifies current and future players in the PD therapeutics market, along with deal-making trends. Market Outlook: Global market forecasts for PD treatment from 2019 to 2029 are provided, along with forecasts for the US, 5EU (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK), and Japan. The report discusses the drivers and barriers for each region.

The report is a valuable resource for stakeholders in the Parkinson's Disease market, including pharmaceutical companies, investors, and healthcare professionals. It helps in understanding the current market landscape, identifying key trends, and formulating effective business strategies.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AbbVie

Acadia

Acorda Therapeutics

Alkahest

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Anavex Life Sciences

Annovis Bio

BioVie

Britannia Pharmaceuticals

Cerevel Therapeutics

GSK

Ipsen

IRLAB

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Luye Pharma

Merck

Neuraly

Neurocrine

NeuroDerm

Newron

Orion

Pharma Two B

PharmaTher Holdings

Prothena

PureIMS

Roche

Sunovion

Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Teva

UCB

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f7noxv



Source: GlobalData

