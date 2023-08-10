United States Topical Absorbable Hemostat Procedures Outlook: Segmentation and Growth Analysis

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States (US) Topical Absorbable Hemostat Procedures Count by Segments (Procedures Performed Using Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Based Hemostats, Gelatin Based Hemostats, Collagen Based Hemostats and Others) and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "United States Topical Absorbable Hemostat Procedures Outlook to 2030" is a comprehensive databook report that provides key information and data on topical absorbable hemostat procedures in the United States. The report covers procedure volumes within segments such as procedures performed using oxidized regenerated cellulose-based hemostats, gelatin-based hemostats, collagen-based hemostats, and others.

Key highlights of the report include:

Procedure Volume Data: The report provides procedure volume data for topical absorbable hemostat procedures in the United States from 2015 to 2030.

Segmentation: The procedures are segmented into categories such as procedures performed using:

collagen-based hemostats

combination hemostats - pads

gelatin-based hemostats

oxidized regenerated cellulose-based hemostats

polysaccharide-based hemostats.

The report is a valuable resource for businesses and investors looking to develop strategies for market-entry, market expansion, and investment in the topical absorbable hemostat procedures market in the United States. It helps identify key segments poised for strong growth and provides valuable insights for making informed business decisions.



Source: GlobalData

