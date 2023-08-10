Exclusive Tutor Opportunity in Montréal: Inspire a Promising Student with a Passion for Soccer and Aspirations in Sports Management

Tutors International, the renowned leader in bespoke private tuition, is thrilled to launch a prestigious opportunity for an experienced educator with British curriculum expertise. The position calls for a talented and enthusiastic Tutor to work with a bright 15-year-old boy based in Montréal, with occasional travel. The ideal candidate should possess a passion for football (soccer) and a dedication to inspiring learning and personal growth.

STUDENT

The student comes from a warm, supportive family that values reading and engages in various topics. With his intelligent and motivated nature, he demonstrates a mischievous sense of humour and wit. His strong interest in football has fueled his aspirations to be involved in sports management. He is fluent in French and Spanish and seeks an engaging and creative learning experience beyond traditional desk-bound methods.

The young man's aspirations for higher education lie in sports psychology and/or sports management, as he astutely understands that attending a university with reputable soccer teams is paramount for his future career prospects. Impressively, he is already familiar with Loughborough University, having visited the campus through his family connections to the institution, he enthusiastically embraces the idea of studying there.

Currently attending a private school in Montréal, he follows the Canadian education system. Still, his international education history has resulted in him being placed in a grade one year below his usual cohort. This situation has left him increasingly disillusioned with the disparity in teaching levels and grading at his current school, leading him to seek an alternative approach to education. He flourished while embracing the British education model with a Tutor from Tutors International previously, experiencing highly creative and inspiring lessons that went beyond traditional monotony.

ROLE OF THE TUTOR

The Tutor's primary objective is to facilitate the student's transition to a British sixth form, potentially allowing him to begin A levels either in September 2024 or 2025. The Tutor will support the student in preparing for several GCSEs and A levels alongside his regular schoolwork. Subjects may include maths, double science, English, French, and Spanish. The Tutor must strike a careful balance to ensure the student excels without overwhelming him.

The candidate must be highly organised, familiar with various exam boards and their requirements, and fluent in French. The student's A-level choices will likely involve biology, maths, economics or geography. The Tutor should help build strong foundational knowledge for his post-16 studies and provide guidance to secure entry into the school of his choice.

In addition to academic guidance, the Tutor should fit well with the family's lifestyle and be involved in various projects. They should be self-reliant, eloquent, inspiring, and possess a kind yet firm approach to their work.

HOURS & HOLIDAYS

The Tutor is expected to work approximately 30 hours per week, including after school and on weekends, with flexibility based on family travel and extracurricular activities. They will have two consecutive days off per week, likely on weekdays, to allow for study time. The standard minimum of 9 weeks (45 working days) of paid vacation is provided, with breaks arranged at mutually convenient times.

ACCOMMODATION & TRAVEL

The Tutor will receive a furnished apartment near the family home in Montréal, with rent, utilities, and internet covered by the Client. The Tutor will arrange accommodation when travelling, ensuring appropriate privacy and comfort. The Client will provide access to a car when necessary and reimburse local public transport and travel costs during family trips.

MISCELLANEOUS

The successful candidate should surpass the minimum requirements, raised with excellent manners and personal values. Physical fitness and a non-smoking status are essential.

CONTRACTUAL DETAILS

Start: Early September 2023 or as soon as possible after that

Duration: 1 year initially

Hours: ~ 30 hours per week

Salary: $216,000 USD

Accommodation: Provided

Car: Provided when necessary

Vacation: Minimum nine weeks per year

APPLY NOW

If you are interested in applying for this position, contact us now by visiting the job listing on the Tutors International website. To find out more about Tutors International and the elite services it provides, visit https://tutors-international.com/

About Tutors International

Tutors International provides an unparalleled private tutoring service that matches the right private home tutor with the right child for the student to reach their personal potential and academic excellence fully. Delivering an international private tuition service for children of all ages at different points in their educational journeys, Tutors International is founded on a commitment to finding the perfect tutor to realise each student's specific goals and aspirations. Tutors are available for full-time residential positions, after-school assistance, and home-schooling.

Founded in 1999 by Adam Caller, Tutors International is a private company based in Oxford, a city renowned for academic excellence. Our select clientele receives a personally tailored service, with discretion and confidentiality guaranteed.

Contact Details

Web: www.tutors-international.com

Email: marketing@tutors-international.com

Phone: +44 (0) 1865 435 135

Tutors International

Prama House

267 Banbury Road

Oxford OX2 7HT

England





Attachment