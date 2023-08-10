Europe Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment and Consumables Market to be Worth $25.02 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Europe Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment and Consumables Market by Product Type {Filtration, Chromatography [Consumables, Equipment], Disposable Bioreactors, Cell Culture Media, Shakers, Services), Application (Vaccine, mAb, R&D), and End User- Forecast to 2030”, published by Meticulous Research®, the Europe biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumables market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2030 to reach $25.02 billion by 2030.

Biopharmaceutical processing involves producing biomolecules, such as monoclonal antibodies (mAb), viral vectors, recombinant proteins, and other products of biological origin. Some of the bioprocessing equipment include bioreactor vessels, filtration systems, chromatography equipment and consumables, and all related equipment that maintain a streamlined reaction in the sterile environment.

Bioprocessing can be carried out as either batch processing or continuous processing. Rising cost pressure in the pharmaceutical industry, a trend of outcome-based medicine, growing competition, and rising demand for therapeutics owing to the rising geriatric population and associated chronic conditions have resulted in the growing need for more complex and individualized therapies.

The growth of this market is driven by factors such as the growth of the biopharmaceuticals market, capacity expansions of biopharmaceutical plants, and the growing adoption of single-use bioprocessing equipment. However, the complex development and manufacturing process of biopharmaceuticals is restraining the market’s growth.

Furthermore, the shift towards Bioprocessing 4.0 and the rising adoption of personalized medicine are expected to offer significant market growth opportunities. The intensive capital requirements for biopharmaceutical production pose a major challenge to the market’s growth. The use of disposable processing equipment for commercial production and the rising focus on continuous bioprocessing are the trends for the Europe biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumables market.

Capacity Expansions of Biopharmaceutical Plants Boost the Growth of the Europe Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment and Consumables Market

Biosimilars are gaining significant importance in oncology, autoimmune diseases, and rare diseases. The price advantage of biosimilars compared to biologics and biosimilar substitution laws is boosting the adoption of biosimilars. According to the GLOBOCAN, in 2020, 4.4 million cancer cases were detected in Europe. It is expected to increase up to 4.9 million. Several manufacturers are expanding their manufacturing facilities to meet the growing demand for biopharmaceuticals. For instance, in 2021, Catalent, Inc. (U.S.) invested USD 100 million to expand the capacity of a facility in Anagni, Italy, by adding biologics drug substance manufacturing capabilities. The COVID-19 pandemic also resulted in the facility expansion of vaccine manufacturing plants. These capacity expansions from biopharmaceutical manufacturers and CDMOs will generate additional demand for biopharmaceutical manufacturing equipment and consumables, propelling the market growth. Recent instances of capacity expansions and investments in biopharmaceutical plants:

In January 2022, Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.) planned to invest USD 594 million (EUR 520 million) in France over the next five years.

In June 2021, Novasep Holdings SAS (France) announced an investment of USD 6.9 million (EUR 6.1 million) to modernize and revamp the API manufacturing site in Mourenx, France.

In 2021, BioNTech SE (Germany) opened a new manufacturing facility in Hamburg, Germany, a manufacturing and storage facility for BioNTech and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The Europe biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumables market is segmented based on by Product Type [Filtration Systems, Chromatography Equipment and Consumables (Consumables, Equipment), Bioreactors (Reusable Bioreactors, Disposable/Single-use Bioreactors), Cell Culture Products (Cell Culture Media {Cell Culture Media, by Physical Form [Dry Powder Media, Liquid Media], Cell Culture Media, by Type [Off-the-Shelf Media, Custom Media], Cell Culture Media, by Source [Chemically Defined Media, Natural Media]}, Reagents and Supplements, Cell and Cell Lines, Serum), Mixing Systems, Bioprocessing Containers (BPC), Sterilizers, Centrifuges, Incubators, Shakers, Biosafety Cabinets, Other Equipment and Consumables, Service], Application [Commercial Bioproduction, Vaccine Manufacturing, (Monoclonal Antibody Production, Recombinant Protein Production, Cell and Gene Therapy), Research Bioproduction], End User [Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Development Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs), Academia and Research Institutes] and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their country-level market share.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by leading market players in the last three to four years. Some of the key players operating in the Europe biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumables Market are Sartorius AG (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), Eppendorf AG (Germany), Solaris Biotechnology Srl (Italy), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc (U.S.), Repligen Corporation (U.S.), and Danaher Corporation (U.S.).

Among the product types, in 2023, the filtration systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumables market. Filtration is commonly used in biopharmaceutical processing for separating components. It is used in various downstream operations, such as clarification, filtration of intermediates, critical final filling applications, or upstream processing for sterilizing-grade filtration of cell culture media. Furthermore, there is a growing trend of using single-use filtration systems. This is due to its advantages, which include decreased validation resources, lower hardware costs, and elimination of cleaning or sterilization in place, contributing to the largest share of this segment.

Among the applications, the commercial bioproduction segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Many pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) involved in the manufacture of biopharmaceuticals are witnessing high demand to produce biopharmaceuticals. To cater to the increasing demand, they are expanding their present manufacturing capacities, which would further increase the demand for biopharmaceutical equipment and consumables in the coming years. Besides this, the growing prevalence of various chronic and infectious diseases and regulatory reforms favoring the adoption of biosimilars contribute to the largest market share.

Among the end users, in 2023, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumables market. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the growing incidence & prevalence of various chronic diseases. Furthermore, governments of various European countries are taking initiatives by making investments and providing grants & funds to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies for the manufacture and R&D of biopharmaceuticals.

In 2021, Medical Research Agency (Poland) announced government funding of USD 73.3 million (PLN 300 million) for producing vaccines based on mRNA technology in Poland. In 2021, the Prime Minister of the U.K. hosted an event with large biopharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca (U.K.), GlaxoSmithKline (U.K.), and Pfizer (U.K.), to strengthen future pandemic responses. This summit was after announcing half a billion new investments, which swooped in USD 6.7 billion (GBP 5 billion) investments between July 2021 to December 2021.

On the country level, the Europe biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumables market is segmented into Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Switzerland, Spain, Ireland, Denmark, Belgium, and the Rest of Europe. In 2023, Germany is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumables market. The large share is primarily attributed to an increase in pharmaceutical export, government grants, and funding to biotech and biopharmaceutical companies' expansion to meet the increasing market demand. For instance, in 2021, BioNTech SE (Germany) opened a new manufacturing facility in Hamburg, Germany, which acts as a manufacturing and storage facility for BioNTech and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. In 2021, Baxter Biopharma Solutions LLC (U.S.) invested USD 100 million to expand the fill-finish capabilities of their plant in Halle/Westfalen, Germany.

Scope of the Report:

Europe Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment and Consumables Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product Type

Filtration Systems

Chromatography Equipment and Consumables Chromatography Consumables Chromatography Equipment

Bioreactors Reusable Bioreactors Disposable/Single-use Bioreactors

Cell Culture Products Cell Culture Media Cell Culture Media, by Physical Form Dry Powder Media Liquid Media Cell Culture Media, by Type Off-the-Shelf Media Custom Media Cell Culture Media, by Source Chemically Defined Media Natural Media Reagents and Supplements Cell and Cell Lines Cell Culture Serum

Bioprocessing Containers (BPC)

Sterilizers

Mixers/Mixing Systems

Incubators

Centrifuges

Shakers

Biosafety Cabinets

Other Equipment and Consumables

Service

Note: Other equipment and consumables include membrane adsorbers, cell disruption reagents, pipettes, syringes, vials, closures, tubing, connectors, and sensors.

Europe Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment and Consumables Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application

Commercial Bioproduction Vaccine Manufacturing Monoclonal Antibody Production Recombinant Protein Production Cell and Gene Therapy Production

Research Bioproduction

Europe Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment and Consumables Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End User

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)

Academia and Research Institutes

Europe Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment and Consumables Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Country

Germany

U. K.

France

Italy

Spain

Switzerland

Denmark

Ireland

Belgium

Rest of Europe (RoE)

