AoLithium Introduces Two New Products - Solar Panels and Inverters - The Best Power Kit in 2023

Suzhou, China, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AoLithium 's latest power kit, launched in 2023, comprises three main products that work together to provide an all-in-one power solution designed to revolutionize off-grid energy storage. The first product, HP2000, is a high-tech inverter that can produce 200W of AC pure sine wave power. The second product is the 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 battery, which is efficient and provides reliable backup power. The final product is a set of 420W solar panels that convert sunlight into electricity.

These three products can work individually or in combination to create an efficient and reliable energy system. The power kit is an all-in-one solution for off-grid energy storage in commercial and household settings.

The HP2000 inverter is a high-end product that boasts high efficiency and a low noise level. The 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 battery has a long cycle life and a high energy density. Its advanced features make it an efficient and reliable power backup source. The solar panels are made with state-of-the-art technology. They can efficiently capture the energy from the sun and convert it into usable electricity.

AoLithium's power kit provides a sustainable and reliable energy solution. It meets the energy needs of customers while reducing their carbon footprint and energy costs. Whether used for backup power or off-grid power supply the power kit is one of the best choices available.





About AoLithium’s Solar Panels

AoLithium's new solar panels are designed to capture the energy and convert it into usable electricity. These high-efficiency panels are made using advanced technology. The quality materials ensure maximum durability and reliability. These solar panels are part of the AoLithium Power kits. They produce the basic energy which is then converted and stored by the other two components.

One of the key features of AoLithium's solar panels is their high efficiency. These panels are capable of converting up to 22% of the energy from the sun into usable electricity. This makes them one of the most efficient solar panels on the market. Resultantly, customers can generate more electricity from a smaller number of panels. It helps in reducing their installation costs.

Besides their high efficiency, AoLithium's solar panels are also more durable. The high-quality materials help the panels withstand even the harshest weather conditions. They are damage-proof in rain, wind, and snow. This makes them ideal for use in a wide range of applications.

The versatility of these solar panels enables their use in a variety of applications. They can power homes, businesses, industrial facilities, agriculture, transportation, and other industries. The panels can be mounted on rooftops, poles, or other structures, making them ideal for both urban and rural settings.

AoLithium's solar panels have undergone rigorous testing and certification processes. Advanced testing ensures their reliability and safety. The panels are certified by a range of independent third-party organizations. Customers can rest assured that they are investing in a high-quality product. AoLithium's solar panels will provide them with reliable, long-term performance.

2000W AC Pure Sine Wave Inverters (HP2000)

AoLithium's new inverter, the HP2000, is a high-performance device. It can convert DC power from solar panels or batteries into AC power for use in households and commercial applications. This innovative inverter has advanced features. The salient features set it apart from other inverters available in the market.

The 2000W AC Pure Sine Wave Inverter(4000W Surge) converts the energy provided by the Solar panels. It is one of the essential parts of the Power Kit.

One of the key features of HP2000 is its high efficiency. This allows it to convert DC power into AC power with minimal energy loss. The higher efficiency makes it a more sustainable option for powering homes and businesses. All the while, resulting in lower energy bills for the end user.

Besides its efficiency, HP2000 is also designed to operate at a low noise level. The low noise level makes it an ideal choice for indoor and outdoor applications.

The HP2000 can be used in a wide range of applications, including powering homes, offices, and industrial equipment. It is also a reliable backup power source in the event of a power outage. HP2000 can function alone or in combination with AoLithium's solar panels and batteries. It provides a flexible and efficient energy solution that can meet the needs of various customers.

HP2000 stands out for its durability, ease of use, and advanced features. It has undergone rigorous testing and certification to ensure its reliability and safety.

AoLithium's new 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 Battery

AoLithium's new 12V 100Ah battery is a high-performance lithium iron phosphate battery. It is ideal for a range of applications that need reliable and efficient power. The battery has many features and benefits. These set it apart from traditional lead-acid batteries and other lithium-ion batteries.

One of the key features of the 12V 100Ah battery is its high energy density, which allows it to store more energy in a smaller and lighter package. This makes it an ideal choice for off-grid power applications, where space and weight are at a premium. Also, the battery has a long cycle life. This means it can withstand even thousands of charge and discharge cycles without degradation.

The 12V 100Ah battery has a variety of applications. For instance, off-grid power, backup power, and marine and RV applications. It can also be used in conjunction with solar panels and inverters to create a completely renewable energy system.

As part of the AoLithium Power Kit the battery stores energy converted by the HP2000. This energy is used during power outages to provide constant power. The long life span of the 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 battery adds to the many perks of the new Power Kits.

The 12V 100Ah battery offers several advantages. For example, it has a higher energy density and longer cycle life than traditional lead-acid batteries. It is also more reliable and efficient than other lithium-ion batteries. Thanks to its advanced BMS (battery management system), maintaining the battery is easier. The 12V 100Ah is also one of the safest products available with its advanced safety features.

The 12V 100Ah battery is a game-changing product. It can help customers achieve their renewable energy goals cost-effectively and sustainably.

AoLithium Power Kits

AoLithium's new solar panels, HP2000 inverter, and 12V 100Ah battery can be combined to form Power Kits. The AoLithium Power Kits offer a convenient and portable solution for renewable energy needs. The kits are versatile and customizable. They can meet the specific requirements of different applications.

The Power Kits come with a range of advantages, including portability, ease of use, and increased energy efficiency. They can be used for a variety of purposes, such as powering off-grid cabins, RVs, boats, and outdoor events. With a Power Kit, users can generate their own clean and sustainable energy. These kits reduce dependence on traditional energy sources and are helpful with power outages.

AoLithium's Power kit includes the three new products discussed above. The 2000W Pure Sine Wave Inverter is an efficient power inverter. Coupled with the 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 battery the HP2000 can provide efficient renewable energy. The power kit also includes advanced Solar Panels with efficient energy production capacity.

Aolithium Power Kits are off-grid energy storage solutions for Vans, RVs, trailers, and trucks. Some of their main features are listed below.

● The Aolithium Power Kits are designed for off-grid energy storage solutions.

● These Power Kits can be scaled up to 5120Wh, providing a long-lasting energy solution.

● The Power Kits have a 2000W AC main output and 120W DC main output. This makes them powerful enough to meet most energy needs.

● The Aolithium Power Kits are suitable for use in vans, RVs, trailers, and trucks. These kits are ideal for those who travel or live in these types of vehicles.

● The AoLithium Power Kits can also be used as UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) for home grid connection. They ensure that power outages do not disrupt daily life.

● With the Power Kits, users no longer have to worry about power outages regardless of their location.

● The solution supports wireless and Bluetooth connections. This makes it easy to track and control energy usage from a smartphone or other mobile device.

● The Power Kits come with 2 USB-A and 1 Type-C output port, 3 AC output ports, and 3 12V DC output ports. It allows users to charge many devices and power different appliances at the same time.

● Aolithium provides 24h service consultation to help users with any questions or issues.

● The Power Kits come with up to 8-year worry-free warranty, giving users peace of mind and confidence





About AoLithium

Aolithium International Business Ltd., founded in January 2021, is a global leader in new energy system solutions. Their expert R&D team develops advanced software and hardware for battery systems, including state-of-the-art energy storage and large-scale power battery systems.

Their premier brand, AoLithium, is a front-runner in the energy storage market, offering innovative technology alongside dependable sales and service. Their eco-friendly LiFePO4 batteries stand out for being safe and environmentally conscious. Committed to driving a sustainable future, AoLithium collaborates actively within the renewable energy sector and ensures exceptional product quality and customer service. Their offerings, from solar panels and inverters to the signature 12v100ah LiFePO4 battery, can be integrated to shape efficient, green energy systems.

Conclusion

AoLithium introduces a versatile range of renewable energy products. Their durable solar panels guarantee efficiency, while the HP2000 inverter delivers high performance with minimal noise, making it suitable for both homes and businesses.

Their 12V 100Ah battery, known for its high energy density and rapid charging, is optimal for off-grid and backup power needs. Together, these components form the AoLithium Power Kits: compact, user-friendly solutions for continuous off-grid power.

These Kits, comprised of solar panels, an HP2000 inverter, and a 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 battery, are perfect for backup in RVs, trailers, trucks, and homes, ensuring uninterrupted power during outages. Choosing AoLithium means not only meeting energy demands but also endorsing a sustainable future.