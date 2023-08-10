New York, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Multi Vendor Support Services Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484271/?utm_source=GNW

Multi-vendor support services can help any business to simplify IT management from multiple vendor contracts to a single vendor with expertise to maintain all the IT infrastructure. Therefore, multi-vendor support reduces downtime by streamlining problem identification and solving across the entire IT environment. There is a significant increase in the development and acceptance of advanced solutions among businesses. These multi-vendor support services help to decrease the risk associated with managing several IT solutions and services while improving smooth production or daily work. This is bolstering the demand for multi-vendor support services across the world.



Unlike the last couple of IT infrastructure transition years, many businesses are shifting towards the third-party multi-vendor maintenance provider because of the severe budget constraints and reductions in the CAPEX. Enterprises seeking to do more while keeping it cost-efficient are interested in third-party maintenance to limit their solutions and service expenditures while retaining their conventional uptime and performance.

The IT services for cloud, IoT platforms, containers, DevOps, and Big Data are expected to hold tremendous potential for the multi-vendor support service providers in the forecast period. Enterprises and government organizations worldwide are moving from conventional environments to placing more work-critical workloads and compute instances into the cloud.

Further, owing to the rapidly increasing adoption of IoT, cloud, and Big data Analytics across multiple organizations as a significant part of their digital transformation strategy, the burden on the data centers is also increasing, leading to the market’s growth. In the current scenario, data centers are more complex than ever, with thousands of components. Lifecycle maintenance in this difficult environment is essential, but it is also very challenging as IT players work to balance performance and cost. This is why lifecycle maintenance is an admin headache for today’s enterprises. They have maintenance contracts with dozens of vendors, each with multiple types of equipment. With the increasing adoption of multi-vendor support services, the lifecycle maintenance of data centers becomes more manageable and cost-effective.

The fast-paced and ever-changing challenges of supporting a multi-vendor support environment get exponentially difficult as an enterprise adds new technology to its IT infrastructure, updates levels of service, new support agreements, or updates warranties with each vendor. To solve these arising problems, total support management provided by technology providers like Dell Technologies is offering multi-vendor support services, which not only cut costs and increase productivity across an IT organization but also lower the burden on resources already managing too many daily admin tasks.

At the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, remote working has surged worldwide. Multi-vendor support services providers are taking the opportunity to take advantage to solve enterprise problems to maintain a smooth working environment. For example, IBM Cloud solutions can help an enterprise to make a seamless transition to small business with flexible, secure cloud and digital services for virtualization, mobility, collaboration, and support. In the remote working condition, with the help of Cisco’s in-depth knowledge base, IBM Corporation’s intelligent network support delivers a proactive support model that helps the user to identify problems before they occur and affect enterprise operations.



IT & Telecommunication Vertical is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate Over the Forecast Period



The IT and telecommunication vertical is a significant segment for the multi-vendor support services due to the high rate of various technological adoptions, increased frequency of adoption of the BYOD policy (to make business operations much more comfortable and controllable), and growing need for high-end security due to the rapidly increasing data among the organizations.

The telecom industry has observed extensive growth during the past few years. Telecommunication companies are constantly pressured to deliver innovative services at lower costs to retain their customers in the competitive market. Multi-vendor support services have become a widespread demand for operators to address a complex and competitive environment.

The deployment of multi-vendor SD-WAN services is also increasing at a significant rate. This involves comprehensive validation and integration of the uCPE platform with a wide range of software service chaining, including security, routing, SDN switching, vBNG/vCGNAT, NFV, and service assurance. To meet the demand for multi-vendor networks, Lanner, a Taiwan-based company, offers a wide range of open, interoperable uCPE platforms that offer multi-core computing power, crypto acceleration engines, and WiFi/LTE/5G-ready connectivity.

An enterprise must transition from a centralized to a distributed IT paradigm to undertake these cloud, workforce, and application transformation objectives. Businesses will experience difficulties using conventional networking, security, and operational methods, such as old-fashioned remote access, VPN connectivity, ineffective cloud/SaaS access, subpar application quality, and compromised safety.

In the last year, 64% of North American respondents to a survey by Aruba Networks and Ponemon Institute said they were familiar with zero trust, while 47% said they were aware of SASE. In general, respondents had little exposure to SD-WAN. Security protocols are implemented using security architectures like SASE and zero trust. The notion of perimeter security commonly referred to as the zero-trust security model holds that devices are not trusted by default.



North America to account for significant market growth.



The primary driver for the North American geographic segment’s growth is the significant presence of technology providers. These players focus on entering into partnerships, merger acquisitions, and innovative solutions offerings to stay in the regional and globally competitive landscape. Countries like the US are significant contributors to the growth of the North American market segment. The US market is growing due to the changing IT infrastructure landscape, especially in small and medium enterprises (SMEs) continually focusing on outsourcing IT solutions and services.

The growing use of medical equipment in home healthcare, the transition of surgical procedures from inpatient to outpatient settings, and the increased technology acceptance by MVS providers and healthcare facilities. The MVS market is anticipated to transform from a conventional equipment maintenance and repair service-based model to a fully managed service model due to professional services like consulting, analytics, IT solutions, inventory management, and cybersecurity.

The quick changes in IT infrastructure are the primary elements fueling the MVSS market expansion. The size and complexity of IT infrastructure are proliferating. This is because larger and better networks, servers, and storage devices are required to meet the growing computing demands. Organizations are progressively digitalizing their operations using the cloud, container, IoT, and other technologies to satisfy the increased needs of business tasks.

The use of multi-cloud environments sees massive growth in the United States and Canada, wherein clients rely on one cloud massively while using the other sporadically. MSPs can offer a great opportunity by giving consumption-based service pricing models. This will also boost the growth of the multi-vendor support services market in the region.

Furthermore, the penetration of smart devices is expected to increase, owing to the rapid integration of IoT across various industries and sectors. This is projected to propel the adoption and incorporation of managed multi-vendor services, thereby fueling the market’s growth.



The multi-vendor support services market is moderately competitive and consists of many global and regional players. These players account for a considerable market share and focus on expanding their client base globally. These vendors focus on research and development activities, strategic alliances, and other organic & inorganic growth strategies to earn a competitive edge over the forecast period.



In November 2022 - Enterprises are modernizing their applications, implementing multi-cloud and SaaS, and enabling users to access these applications from the workplace, home, or elsewhere to remain competitive. To assist businesses in delivering apps, data, and services—no matter where they are located—to the site, branch, and home, across any network, to any device, VMware, Inc. revealed its next-generation SD-WAN solution, which includes a new SD-WAN Client.



