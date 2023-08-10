How Will the Digital Pathology Market Transform Itself into a USD 2,271.3 Million Powerhouse by 2030?

Vancouver, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergen research is one of the pioneers in providing strategic insights for emerging and disruptive technologies which are supposed to show exponential growth in the near future., has released a report that delves deep into the dynamic landscape of the Digital Pathology Market . In an era marked by technological advancement and an unrelenting drive for operational efficiency, the most recent in-depth analysis conducted by Emergen Research offers a transformative outlook for the Digital Pathology market

Digital pathology is a field within healthcare and pathology that involves the acquisition, management, and interpretation of pathology information, including images and data, in a digital format. It involves the use of digital imaging technology to capture high-resolution images of tissue samples, such as those from biopsies or surgical specimens, and then storing, analyzing, and sharing these images electronically.

According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the size of the worldwide digital pathology market was USD 734.4 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a revenue CAGR of 13.46% during the projected period. One of the main factors propelling the market's revenue growth is an increase in the number of construction projects.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1639

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2021 USD 734.4 Million CAGR (2022–2030) 13.46% Revenue forecast to 2030 USD 2,271.3 Million Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2019–2020 Forecast period 2022–2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, application, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hamamatsu Photonics, Aiforia Technologies, OptraSCAN, Inc., Leica Biosystems, Ibex Medical Analytics, Paige AI, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Proscia Inc., and Visiopharm A/S Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global digital pathology market is fairly fragmented, with a number of large and medium-sized companies accounting for majority of market revenue. Major companies are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing innovations in different digital pathology products. Some major companies included in the global digital pathology market report are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hamamatsu Photonics

Aiforia Technologies

OptraSCAN, Inc.

Leica Biosystems

Ibex Medical Analytics

Paige AI, Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

Proscia Inc.

Visiopharm A/S

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1639

Strategic Development

On 15 June 2022, Paige AI, Inc. announced a collaboration with Janssen Research & Development for deploying a novel AI-powered Hematoxylin & Eosin (H&E)-based biomarker test that detects genomic alterations for advanced urothelial cancer. The test is capable of detecting FGFR2 and FGFR3 alterations within a few seconds and is a screening tool for predicting the occurrence of potential genomic alterations. This collaboration is expected to greatly benefit patients of bladder cancer to early detect potential genomic mutations that may result in the disease and enable early treatment.

On 21 April 2022, Aiforia Technologies announced the European approval of Artificial Intelligence-powered pathology models for diagnosing breast cancer. The models are programmed to detect and assess biomarkers associated with cancer and enable patients to early detect the disease to obtain treatment within the early stages. Estrogen Receptors (ER) detected by the present model can indicate ER-positive breast cancer, which can be treated using endocrine therapy, and also it can localize zones where ERs are crowded. This approval follows another approval received by a diagnostic model for detecting lung cancer by the company.

What Drives the Digital Pathology Market?

The expanding demand for enhanced diagnostic accuracy and streamlined medical workflows serves as a prominent catalyst for the Digital Pathology market. Through advanced imaging and data analysis, healthcare institutions can attain precise insights into intricate cellular structures and anomalies, leading to more accurate disease diagnoses and treatment plans.

Moreover, the healthcare sector grapples with the mounting challenge of managing vast volumes of medical data generated from diverse sources. Digital Pathology solutions offer automated and centralized tools that efficiently collect, integrate, and analyze extensive datasets. This automation has spurred adoption among medical institutions seeking to harness their data resources for improved patient care and research.

In parallel, the complexity of modern healthcare necessitates a comprehensive approach to patient management, involving multidimensional factors like treatment outcomes, patient safety, and resource allocation. Digital Pathology platforms provide data-driven visibility, enabling medical professionals to enhance patient care by making informed decisions based on intricate medical insights and historical data patterns.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1639

What Challenges Constrain the Digital Pathology Market?

The lack of seamless integration between Digital Pathology systems and other crucial healthcare enterprise applications presents a significant hurdle. For medical institutions to harness the full potential of Digital Pathology, the integration of diagnostic data with Electronic Health Records (EHRs), patient management systems, and treatment planning tools is imperative. The absence of such integration can lead to isolated data islands, inconsistencies, and a fragmented view across the patient care continuum. This impedes healthcare providers from reaping the comprehensive benefits of advanced diagnostics.

Moreover, the landscape of healthcare is diverse, encompassing a spectrum of medical facilities, ranging from large hospitals to smaller clinics. Many smaller healthcare providers might not possess the extensive diagnostic datasets necessary to fully capitalize on sophisticated analytical techniques like machine learning and artificial intelligence. This limitation acts as a constraint for technology providers aiming to cater to the diverse healthcare market.

Unveiling Geographic Patterns in the Digital Pathology Market

The Digital Pathology market analysis encompasses a comprehensive exploration of key global regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

At present, North America stands as the frontrunner in the Digital Pathology market, commanding the largest slice of the global pie. This dominance is a direct result of the region's early and robust embrace of cutting-edge analytics technologies. The presence of major industry players further bolsters North America's position as a market leader. The United States and Canada have emerged as focal points for substantial investments from a diverse array of organizations, spanning various sectors. These investments reflect a strategic intent to optimize procurement operations through the application of data-driven insights, underscoring the region's heightened industry maturity.

Meanwhile, Europe holds its ground as a significant contributor to the Digital Pathology market, with countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France emerging as pivotal revenue generators. The European landscape is marked by a pronounced emphasis on the digital transformation of supply chain and procurement functions. This emphasis has propelled these nations to the forefront of market activity, as they strive to integrate cutting-edge technologies to optimize and streamline their operational processes.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-pathology-market

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global digital pathology market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030) Hardware Scanners Slide Management System Cameras Software Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030) Primary Disease Diagnosis Pathological Research Intraoperative Consultation Telepathology Drug Discovery Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030) Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Biotechnology Industry Pharmaceutical Industry Academic and Research Laboratories

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Closing Statement

The Digital Pathology Market stands at the precipice of a profound transformation, propelled by an escalating need for operational streamlining, cost containment, and risk mitigation across a spectrum of industries. The incorporation of advanced analytics and data-driven insights has emerged as an indispensable tool, holding the potential to reshape procurement paradigms on a global scale.

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Newborn Screening Market Size, Share, Trends, By Technology (Tandem Mass Spectrometry, Pulse Oximetry, Enzyme Based Assay, DNA Assay, Electrophoresis), By Product (Instruments, Reagents, Assay Kits), By Application, Forecasts to 2027

RFID in Healthcare Market By Product (Tags, Systems & Software) and By Application (Asset Tracking, Patient Tracking, Pharmaceutical Tracking, Blood Tracking, Others), Forecasts to 2027

Next Generation Sequencing Market , By Product Type (Instruments, Reagents and Consumables, and Service), By Sequencing Type (Whole Genome and Others), By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Regenerative Medicine Market , By Type (Gene Therapy and Cell Therapy), By Application (Oncology and Musculoskeletal Disorder), By End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Specialty Centers, Government & Academic Research Institutes), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size, Share, Trends, By Component (Software & Hardware, Service), By Functionality, By Delivery Mode, By Application, By End-Use, By Therapeutic Area, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market By Test Location (PoC, OTC), By Technology (PCR-based, Hybridization-based, Others), By Application (Oncology, Hematology, Others) and By End-Use (Decentralized Labs, Hospitals, Others), Forecasts to 2027

NGS Sample Preparation Market By Workflow (NGS Library Preparation Kits, Semi-automated Library Preparation, Others), By Application (Oncology, Clinical Investigation, Others), and By End-User (Academic, Clinical, Others), Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Digital Pathology Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights