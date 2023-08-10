NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
August 10, 2023
Shell plc (the “Company”) announces that on August 9, 2023, Bram Schot, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”) has disposed of 8,000 certificates Shell Turbo Long 6,5 BNP Paribas Markets (ISIN: NL0009558519). These certificates are cash settlement instruments the value of which is linked to the share price of the Company’s ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each (“Shell Shares”). In this case, the ratio is 1:1 and accordingly 8,000 certificates represent 8,000 Shell Shares.
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Bram
|Last Name(s)
|Schot
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Non-executive Director
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Certificates Shell Turbo Long 6,5 BNP Paribas Markets
|Identification Code
|NL0009558519
|Nature of the transaction
|Disposal
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|€22.34 (average – breakdown below)
|Volume
|8000
|Total
|€178,751.00
|Aggregated information
|Trade 1
|Trade 2
|Volume
|5000
|Volume
|3000
|Price
|€22.345
|Price
|€22.342
|Total
|€111,725.00
|Total
|€67,026.00
|Date of transaction
|August 9, 2023
|Place of transaction
|Euronext
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
