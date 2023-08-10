Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

August 10, 2023

Shell plc (the “Company”) announces that on August 9, 2023, Bram Schot, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”) has disposed of 8,000 certificates Shell Turbo Long 6,5 BNP Paribas Markets (ISIN: NL0009558519). These certificates are cash settlement instruments the value of which is linked to the share price of the Company’s ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each (“Shell Shares”). In this case, the ratio is 1:1 and accordingly 8,000 certificates represent 8,000 Shell Shares.

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Bram
Last Name(s)Schot
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusNon-executive Director
Initial notification/amendmentsInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

 
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentCertificates Shell Turbo Long 6,5 BNP Paribas Markets
Identification CodeNL0009558519
Nature of the transactionDisposal
CurrencyEUR
Price €22.34 (average – breakdown below)
Volume8000
Total€178,751.00
Aggregated information

 
Trade 1Trade 2
Volume5000Volume3000
Price€22.345Price€22.342
Total€111,725.00Total€67,026.00
Date of transactionAugust 9, 2023
Place of transactionEuronext

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

 

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

 

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

 

 