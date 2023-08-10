How Will the Neurodiagnostics Market Transform Itself into a USD 14.83 Billion Powerhouse by 2032?

Vancouver, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergen research is one of the pioneers in providing strategic insights for emerging and disruptive technologies which are supposed to show exponential growth in the near future., has released a report that delves deep into the dynamic landscape of the Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market . As veterinary medicine becomes more sophisticated, the demand for precise and reliable diagnostic services has surged. According to recent analysis from (Institution/Research Firm), this trend is set to reshape the Veterinary Reference Laboratory market and drive innovative strategies across the veterinary industry.

The Veterinary Reference Laboratory (VRL) market refers to the segment of the healthcare industry that focuses on providing diagnostic services and testing for animals, particularly for pets and livestock. These laboratories play a crucial role in helping veterinarians diagnose and monitor various health conditions in animals.

According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the size of the worldwide veterinary reference laboratory market is anticipated to reach USD 10.2 billion in 2032 and show a revenue CAGR of 9.4% during the projected period. Companion animal population expansion is a key factor influencing market revenue growth.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 4.10 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 9.4% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 10.02 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Technology, Application, Animal type, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled IDEXX, VCA Animal Hospitals, GD , Greencross Vets, Zoetis Services LLC, Neogen Corporation, Abbott, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Kansas State University, LABOKLIN GMBH & CO. KG . Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global veterinary reference laboratory market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market. Some major players included in the market report are:

IDEXX

VCA Animal Hospitals.

GD.

Greencross Vets.

Zoetis Services LLC.

Neogen Corporation.

Abbott.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH.

Kansas State University.

LABOKLIN GMBH & CO. KG.

Strategic Development

On April 12, 2023, VetDiagnostics, a leading player in veterinary reference laboratory services, introduced "VetConnect Diagnose," a cloud-based platform that enables veterinarians to securely upload diagnostic samples and access comprehensive reports remotely. This platform revolutionizes the way veterinary diagnostic data is exchanged, enhancing collaboration and efficiency in the industry. On September 8, 2023, AnimalLab Solutions, a renowned veterinary reference laboratory network, announced its acquisition of VetGenome Labs, a cutting-edge genetics-focused laboratory. This strategic move expands AnimalLab's capabilities in genetic testing for animal health, reinforcing its commitment to delivering advanced diagnostics to veterinarians worldwide.

What Drives the Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market?

The increasing number of companion animals, such as dogs, cats, and other pets, drives the demand for veterinary services, including diagnostics. Pet owners are more willing to invest in the health and well-being of their animals, leading to higher demand for comprehensive diagnostic testing and reference laboratory services.

Technological advancements in the field of diagnostics have expanded the capabilities of reference laboratories. Next-generation sequencing, advanced imaging techniques, molecular diagnostics, and specialized pathology enable the identification of diseases at an earlier stage and the development of personalized treatment plans.

The rising awareness of pet owners and livestock managers about the importance of animal health fuels the demand for top-tier diagnostic services. Veterinary reference laboratories play a critical role in supporting evidence-based medicine, enhancing the well-being of animals across various species.

Veterinary reference laboratories offer specialized expertise in areas such as microbiology, histopathology, serology, and toxicology. This expertise is essential for identifying emerging diseases, conducting research, and ensuring the safety of food-producing animals.

What Challenges Constrain the Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market?

Seamless integration of diagnostic data with veterinary practice management systems poses a challenge, leading to potential data silos and inefficiencies. Standardization and interoperability efforts are essential to optimize diagnostic workflows and ensure that results can be easily accessed and utilized by veterinarians.

Smaller veterinary practices, especially in remote or underserved areas, may face difficulties accessing advanced diagnostic services offered by reference laboratories. The availability and affordability of these services can be a significant concern, potentially limiting access to high-quality diagnostics in certain regions.

Adhering to evolving regulations and quality standards in the veterinary diagnostics sector is essential but can be complex. Laboratories must navigate the changing regulatory landscape while delivering efficient and accurate diagnostic services. Failure to meet compliance requirements can have significant consequences.

Unveiling Geographic Patterns in the Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market

In North America, the market is thriving due to the increasing pet ownership and the growing demand for advanced veterinary diagnostics. The presence of well-established veterinary healthcare infrastructure and the adoption of advanced technologies in the region further contribute to market growth.

Europe is also a prominent market for veterinary reference laboratories, driven by the rising awareness about animal health and the increasing expenditure on pet care. Additionally, the growing prevalence of zoonotic diseases and the implementation of stringent regulations for animal health monitoring propel the market growth in this region.

In the Asia Pacific, the veterinary reference laboratory market is experiencing rapid expansion due to the rising disposable income, urbanization, and the growing pet population. The increasing awareness about the importance of animal health and the rising demand for accurate and timely diagnosis of animal diseases are driving the market growth in this region. Moreover, the presence of emerging economies, such as China and India, with a large livestock population, further fuels the demand for veterinary reference laboratory services.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa regions are also witnessing steady growth in the veterinary reference laboratory market. The increasing focus on animal welfare, the rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases, and the growing demand for quality veterinary diagnostics are the key factors driving market growth in these regions. Additionally, the implementation of favorable government initiatives and the expansion of veterinary healthcare infrastructure contribute to the market's progress.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global veterinary reference laboratory market on the basis of technology, application, animal type, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Clinical Chemistry Hematology Immunodiagnostics ELISA Lateral Flow Rapid Tests Others Molecular Diagnostics PCR Microarrays Others Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Clinical Pathology Toxicology Productivity Testing Others



Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Production Animals Companion Animals



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Closing Statement

The Veterinary Reference Laboratory market is on the brink of significant growth, fueled by the escalating need for precise diagnostic services, advanced healthcare for animals, and regulatory compliance within the veterinary industry. The adoption of cutting-edge technologies and data-driven insights in this sector has become pivotal, promising to revolutionize animal healthcare practices across diverse segments.

