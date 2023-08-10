Containerboard Market to Cross USD 151.31 Billion by 2030 Driven by Rapid Industrialization in Emerging Markets and Innovations in Packaging Design | SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report states that “The Containerboard Market , valued at $128.14 billion, is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030, reaching an estimated worth of $151.31 billion”.

Containerboard, often referred to as corrugated board or corrugated cardboard, is a type of material specifically designed for packaging and transporting various goods. It is an essential component in the production of corrugated boxes, which are widely used for shipping, storage, and protection of items across industries. Containerboard is made by combining multiple layers of paper using a process that involves corrugating, gluing, and laminating. The resulting material is lightweight yet sturdy, making it ideal for providing cushioning and support to products during transit.

The containerboard market is poised for robust growth in the coming years, driven by a confluence of factors that reflect the evolving dynamics of the packaging industry. Containerboard, a key material used in manufacturing corrugated boxes and packaging solutions, has witnessed sustained demand due to its essential role in safeguarding and transporting a wide array of goods. The rapid expansion of the e-commerce sector has revolutionized the retail landscape. The convenience of online shopping and doorstep deliveries has led to an exponential rise in packaging requirements. The growing backlash against single-use plastics has led to a shift towards alternative packaging materials. Containerboard stands out as a favorable substitute due to its renewable and compostable nature.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 128.14 billion Market Size by 2030 US$151.31 billion CAGR CAGR of 2.2 % Key Segments by Material (Virgin, Recycled)



by Type (Flutings, Kraftliners, Testliners)



by End User (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Industrial, Consumer Goods, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands,Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea,China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) 20% free customization scope (equivalent to 50 analyst working hours) If you need specific information as per your business requirement, which is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of customization. Pricing & Purchase Options Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options.

Impact of Recession

The impact of a recession on the containerboard market is multifaceted. From reduced packaging demand and supply chain disruptions to shifts in consumer behavior and pricing dynamics, the industry undergoes significant changes during economic downturns. However, through strategic adaptations, investments in innovation, and a focus on emerging consumer trends, containerboard manufacturers can position themselves for recovery and growth as economic conditions improve.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine war's impact on the containerboard market is complex and multifaceted. Supply chain disruptions, raw material shortages, fluctuating demand, currency volatility, changes in global trade patterns, regulatory shifts, investment delays, and environmental implications are all potential outcomes that could reshape the industry. To navigate these challenges successfully, businesses in the market need to remain agile, stay informed about geopolitical developments, diversify their sourcing strategies, and explore new avenues for growth.

Key Regional Development

In North America, the containerboard market is heavily influenced by the e-commerce boom and shifting consumer preferences. The rise of online shopping has led to increased demand for corrugated packaging materials to ensure the safe transportation of goods. The Asia-Pacific region holds a pivotal role in the market due to its rapid urbanization, population growth, and increasing middle-class affluence. As a result, there is a growing demand for consumer goods, which in turn drives the need for efficient packaging solutions.

Key Takeaway from Containerboard Market Study

The Flutings segment has gained substantial traction due to its pivotal role in enhancing packaging durability and sustainability. Fluting, a corrugated inner layer of cardboard, provides structural integrity and shock absorption to packaging materials.

The Food & Beverages segment within the market has undergone a fascinating transformation, driven by the amalgamation of aesthetics and functionality. As culinary experiences become more visually enticing, the packaging of food and beverages has evolved into an art form.

Recent Developments Related to Containerboard Market

DS Smith, a leading innovator in sustainable packaging solutions, is making impressive strides with its ambitious project for a state-of-the-art containerboard machine in Italy. The project's remarkable progress is a testament to DS Smith's commitment to driving innovation and sustainability within the packaging industry.

Georgia-Pacific, a leading manufacturer of paper and packaging products, has recently announced a substantial investment of $160 million in its containerboard mill located in Alabama. This strategic move underscores Georgia-Pacific's commitment to modernizing its operations and expanding its capabilities within the rapidly evolving packaging industry.

