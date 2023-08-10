Unboxing Success: E-commerce, Cosmetics, and Electronics Industries Fuel Growth in the Custom Boxes Market Projected US$ 74.36 Billion Valuation by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Custom Boxes market is estimated to capture a valuation of US$ 48.34 billion in 2023 and reach US$ 74.36 billion by 2033. The global market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Sectors Driving the Custom Boxes Market

Various sectors significantly drive the global market. These are as follows:

E-commerce: The rapidly growing e-commerce sector is a key driver in the global market. The increase in online orders, sales, and purchases is expanding the global market revenue. The e-commerce sector plays a crucial role in brand identification, enhancing consumers' experiences by positive unboxing and protecting their products during safe delivery.





The rapidly growing e-commerce sector is a key driver in the global market. The increase in online orders, sales, and purchases is expanding the global market revenue. The e-commerce sector plays a crucial role in brand identification, enhancing consumers' experiences by positive unboxing and protecting their products during safe delivery. Food and Beverages: The growing food and beverages sector is widely increasing the adoption of custom boxes for efficient packaging. The food and beverage manufacturers pack customized food items such as snacks, cold drinks, and chocolates to maintain their freshness and quality.





The growing food and beverages sector is widely increasing the adoption of custom boxes for efficient packaging. The food and beverage manufacturers pack customized food items such as snacks, cold drinks, and chocolates to maintain their freshness and quality. Cosmetics and Personal Care: The cosmetic and personal care industry has increased the adoption of custom boxes for storing skincare products, fragrances, makeup items, and other cosmetic products. Consumers are rapidly growing the demand for these boxes for premium packaging, fueling the market growth.





The cosmetic and personal care industry has increased the adoption of custom boxes for storing skincare products, fragrances, makeup items, and other cosmetic products. Consumers are rapidly growing the demand for these boxes for premium packaging, fueling the market growth. Electronics and Technology: The rising demand for custom packaging solutions to protect electronic devices and machines during transportation is growing in the global market. These custom boxes provide excellent packaging solutions without affecting products from outside dust and water, attracting end users' demand.





The rising demand for custom packaging solutions to protect electronic devices and machines during transportation is growing in the global market. These custom boxes provide excellent packaging solutions without affecting products from outside dust and water, attracting end users' demand. Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare: The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry is rapidly increasing the demand for custom boxes to manage large amounts of medicines, healthcare devices, and other products. These boxes are customized and help to enhance product safety, driving the global market.





The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry is rapidly increasing the demand for custom boxes to manage large amounts of medicines, healthcare devices, and other products. These boxes are customized and help to enhance product safety, driving the global market. Retail and Apparel: The growing retail and apparel industry increasingly adopts custom boxes for accessories, shoes, clothing, and other items. These customized packaging also help promote their brands with unique printing designs on boxes, driving the market growth.





The growing retail and apparel industry increasingly adopts custom boxes for accessories, shoes, clothing, and other items. These customized packaging also help promote their brands with unique printing designs on boxes, driving the market growth. Gift and Special Occasions: Custom boxes' popularity is rapidly growing in gifts and special occasions such as anniversaries, birthdays, and weddings for gift wrapping. These boxes add value and enhance consumers' experiences and emotions.





Custom boxes' popularity is rapidly growing in gifts and special occasions such as anniversaries, birthdays, and weddings for gift wrapping. These boxes add value and enhance consumers' experiences and emotions. Luxury and High-end Products: Luxury goods use custom boxes for high-end safety solutions. These luxury products include jewelry, branded watches, and designer fashion.



Key Players Achieving Their Goals in the Global Market

The global market is highly competitive by the present essential players. Key players continuously fuel the global market through innovative skills, ideas, and strategies. These players are trying to offer better, improved, and advanced technology products to meet end users' requirements.

These players are adopting various marketing strategies such as mergers, collaborations, product launches, and agreements to uplift the global market.

Key Companies Profiled:

Unique Custom Boxes

Packman Packaging

Bolt Boxes

Blue Box

Custom Box Makers

Packlane, Inc.

PackMojo Limited

Shree Ganesh Packaging

VSL Packaging



Recent Developments in the Global Market are:

In 2020, International Paper announced the acquisition of DS Smith. This strategic acquisition strengthened the International paper company’s portfolio in custom packaging.

Custom Boxes Market by Segmentation

By Box Style:

Briefcase style Box

Five Panel Hanger Box

Seal End Box

Hexagon Box

Others



By Packaging:

Retail Box Packaging

Cosmetic Box Packaging

Food and Beverage Box Packaging

Others

By End-use Industry:

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Cosmetic

Personal & Homecare

Others



By Sales Category:

B2B sales

B2C sales

Independent Vendors



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)



