Dora Financial Announces Support of charity: water to Bring Clean Water to Communities in Need

Chelmsford, MA, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dora Financial, a marketing and innovation CUSO (Credit Union Service Organization) powered by the credit union movement, announced today it will be supporting charity: water to bring clean and safe drinking water to people in developing countries.

Dora will be making a donation to charity: water for every debit card swipe made by account holders. These donations will help fund water projects around the world and provide access to clean water for communities in need. Dora will also be promoting charity: water to its employees, social media followers and customers to get involved with the cause.

"We are thrilled to be supporting charity: water to help bring clean water to those who need it most," said Kristi Kenworthy, managing director at Dora Financial. "Access to clean water is a basic human right, yet millions of people around the world don't have it. As a company, Dora is committed to making a positive impact in people’s lives. Donating to charity: water is a natural extension of that commitment."

Roughly 771 million people around the world do not have access to clean water. That's one in ten people on the planet. charity: water has already funded over 120,000 water projects in 29 countries, providing clean and safe drinking water to over 16 million people.

About Dora Financial:

Dora Financial is the first CUSO (Credit Union Service Organization) bilingual neobank strategy powered by the credit union movement. Dora was founded by USALLIANCE Financial in 2021 to serve the 50 million Americans currently not participating in mainstream banking. Dedicated to financial inclusion, the Dora app features a fully bilingual digital banking experience. Dora is currently sponsored by five entities: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union (Affinity Plus) headquartered in St. Paul, MN; Digital Federal Credit Union in Marlborough, MA; Inclusiv in New York, NY; Service Federal Credit Union in Portsmouth, NH; and USALLIANCE Financial in Rye, NY.

About charity: water:

charity: water is a non-profit organization on a mission to bring clean and safe drinking water to people in developing countries. Since 2006, the organization has funded over 120,000 water projects around the world to help more than 16.8 million people get access to clean water, hygiene, and improved sanitation. For more information, visit https://www.charitywater.org.