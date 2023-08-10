Butterfly Pea Flowers Market Set to Soar Past USD 0.17 Billion by 2030

Westford USA, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Butterfly Pea Flowers market , increasing consumer interest in functional and health-promoting products, rising demand for natural food colorants and additives, expansion of the food and beverage industry, growing awareness of the health benefits of butterfly pea flowers, adoption of butterfly pea flowers in traditional medicine and herbal remedies, increasing use of butterfly pea flowers in the cosmetic and personal care industry, rising demand for butterfly pea flower-infused beverages and teas are the market trends promoting the growth.

Butterfly pea is a plant native to Southeast Asia. It is known for its bright blue flowers, which are rich in anthocyanins, antioxidants that give the flower its color. Butterfly pea is often used to make tea, which is said to have a variety of health benefits, including improved heart health, weight loss, and blood sugar control. The flowers can also be used as a natural dye for food and drinks, and they are sometimes added to cosmetics for their antioxidant properties.

Prominent Players in Butterfly Pea Flowers Market

Arisun ChemPharm Co., Ltd.

EverforEver BioTech

Shaanxi Hongda Phytochemistry Co., Ltd.

Woodland Foods

My Blue Tea

Yumchaa

Specialty Natural Product Co., Ltd.

Blue Magic Herbs

True Elements

Nammex

Amax Natural

SUJIKO Co., Ltd.

Siam Natural herbal health products

Devans South Indian Coffee and Tea

Golden Dew Tea Factory

Natural Herbal Essences

Herbal Gardens

Vatsh Corporation

Green Tea Leaf

Powder Form Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Powder form dominated the global market owing to its high versatility. It can be easily incorporated into various food and beverage applications, such as smoothies, baked goods, and herbal teas. Powder form allows for easier storage, transportation, and precise dosage, making it popular among manufacturers and consumers.

Food and Beverage is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the food and beverage is the leading segment due to the demand for natural food coloring. In addition, These flowers are known for their vibrant blue color, which can be used as a natural food coloring. They are often used in a variety of culinary creations, including beverages, desserts, sauces, and confectionery products. The rising demand for natural and plant-based ingredients in the food and beverage sector may contribute to increased sales.

Asia-Pacific is the leading Market Due to Well-established Commercial Farming

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is one of the largest growing markets due to the well-established commercial farming for butterfly pea flowers, especially in Thailand. For example, In Thailand, the government has launched a project to promote the cultivation of butterfly pea flowers. The project provides farmers with financial assistance and technical support. The preresence of various key market players in the region, growing consumer awareness about the health benefits of butterfly pea flowers, increasing demand for natural food colors and herbal products, and growing popularity of eco-friendly products are other major drivers for the market in the region.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Butterfly Pea Flowers market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Butterfly Pea Flowers.

Key Developments in Butterfly Pea Flowers Market

Key Questions Answered in Butterfly Pea Flowers Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

