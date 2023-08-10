AGCO issues $100,000 in penalties to Apollo Entertainment for violations of internet gaming responsible gambling standards

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Registrar of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has served Apollo Entertainment Ltd. (Apollo) with a Notice of Monetary Penalty totaling $100,000 for failing to meet Ontario’s responsible gambling requirements.



The penalty relates to multiple alleged violations of the responsible gambling provisions in the Registrar’s Standards for Internet Gaming (the Standards), including, but not limited to:

Failing to conduct required interventions with players who may be experiencing gambling related harms. This included the case of a player experiencing over $2 million in losses in under four months without receiving interventions from the gaming site operator during that period.

Failing to implement an adequate voluntary self-exclusion program, as well as providing insufficient tools for players to set financial and time-based gambling limits (i.e., loss and deposit limits).

Failing to ensure their employees understood the importance of responsible gambling, including assisting players who may be experiencing gambling related harms.

Apollo has been responsive to the AGCO’s regulatory findings since being advised of these issues and has already taken significant steps to strengthen the control environment on its sites to address the shortcomings identified by the AGCO.

The AGCO’s responsible gambling framework was developed following an in-depth review of approaches taken in leading jurisdictions around the world. It was also the subject of significant stakeholder consultations, including with Ontario’s responsible gambling community. The Standards address a wide range of high-risk gambling issues, including prevention, awareness, early intervention, and support.

A registered operator served with a Notice of Monetary Penalty by the AGCO has the right to appeal the Registrar’s action to the Licence Appeal Tribunal (LAT) , which is an adjudicative tribunal independent of the AGCO and part of Tribunals Ontario.

QUOTES

“The AGCO’s goal is to ensure Ontarians can enjoy online gambling on sites that operate fairly, responsibly and provide important player protections. All registered operators have an obligation to proactively monitor patron play for signs of high-risk gambling, and must take appropriate actions to intervene and reduce the potential for gambling-related harm.”

Tom Mungham, Chief Executive Officer and Registrar – AGCO

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Contrary to the Standards , Apollo Entertainment Ltd. is alleged to have failed to adequately meet the following expectations:

2.01 – implement and follow policies and procedures to identify, prevent, and minimize the risks of harm from gaming to players.

2.11 – systematically provide assistance to players who may be experiencing harms from gaming and implement interventions that are tailored to the severity of situations where players may be experiencing harm.

2.12 – ensure that employees understand the importance of responsible gambling and are adequately trained to respond appropriately to, and assist, players who may be experiencing harm from gambling.

2.14 – provide a voluntary self-exclusion mechanism that is well promoted, easily accessible, efficient, and support oriented. Communicate the terms and conditions of the self-exclusion program, including the process for returning to play safely.

2.23 – ensure that players are provided with an easy and obvious way to set gaming limits (financial and time-based) upon registration and at any time after registration.

In accordance with AGCO Board Guidelines, the Registrant has been served an Order of Monetary Penalty totaling $100,000 for these alleged infractions.

ABOUT THE AGCO

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is an Ontario provincial regulatory agency reporting to the Ministry of the Attorney General (MAG). It is a corporation under the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario Act, 2019 .

The AGCO is responsible for regulating the alcohol, gaming, horse racing and private cannabis retail sectors in Ontario in accordance with the principles of honesty and integrity, and in the public interest.