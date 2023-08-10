Caleres and Coveo AI Take Top Honors in Best Personalized Shopping Experience Category at the Glossy Fashion Awards

MONTREAL and NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo (TSX:CVO), a leader in AI platforms that transform digital experiences with intelligent search, recommendations, 1:1 personalization, and merchandising, today announced that the company and its customer, Caleres (NYSE:CAL), a global footwear company with a diverse portfolio of brands, won for Best Personalized Shopping Experience in the 2023 Glossy Fashion Awards . The award was based on Caleres’ use of the Coveo Relevance Cloud™, which leverages AI to improve the shopping experience across the majority of its brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Dr. Scholl’s, and more.



“We’re delighted to be recognized for our efforts with Caleres,” said Elaine Cobb, Chief Customer Officer at Coveo. “To be a $2.97B company in business for 140+ years is an incredible achievement in the retail world, but also a testament to a forward-thinking brand. Embracing digital and AI has resulted in award-winning success for Caleres. Savvy retailers who stay on top of modernizing their digital strategies will always be more competitive, and successful in the end.”

The Glossy Fashion Awards recognized the results achieved after Caleres finalized a two-year project, which culminated in migrating its branded websites from their former platform to the Coveo Relevance Cloud™. After the initial “go live”, Caleres rapidly re-launched its websites over an 18-month period – nearly one website per month. With Coveo’s AI and machine learning technology powering search and personalization across most of Caleres’ websites, the retailer was able to offer an improved product discovery experience with more accurate search results, which led to an increase in search-driven revenues. Furthermore, the platform’s machine learning-powered product recommendations fueled the personalized shopping experience with a significant increase from product recommendations year-over-year.

“We had a desire to deliver a more personalized, immersive shopping experience sitewide,” states Willis Hill, SVP and chief information officer at Caleres. “It was important to invest in software and partners that shared our belief in the end customer experience and the empowerment of business users. Coveo fits nicely into that philosophy of focusing on the customer and with their AI, relevance, and personalization we can create smooth and impressive website experiences that feel easy and natural.”

The jury panel for the Glossy Fashion Awards included executives from Gucci, SAKS OFF 5TH, Fashionphile, Oakley, and others.

“The stand-out themes in this year’s Glossy Fashion Awards competition have been around sustainability, inclusivity and personalized shopping experiences,” said Jill Manoff, editor-in-chief, Glossy Magazine. “Our judges had the difficult job of determining which submissions represented the most inspiring initiatives. Congratulations to Caleres and Coveo on their impressive personalized shopping experience win!”

The complete list of Glossy Fashion Awards winners is available at: https://www.glossy.co/awards/fashion/ . Visit Caleres at https://www.caleres.com/ , and learn more about the Coveo Relevance Cloud™ at http://www.coveo.com .

About Coveo Solutions

We believe AI is a competitive imperative to deliver the delightful and relevant digital experiences people expect, while maximizing profitability. Coveo accelerates the application of AI platforms in enterprises, helping them personalize and profitize every experience at scale.

The Coveo Relevance Cloud™ platform is a market-leading AI platform that enhances search, recommendations, personalization, and merchandising intelligence in digital experiences across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Coveo’s platform includes analytics, AI model testing capabilities, and can easily integrate into almost any digital user experience a large enterprise delivers. Our platform is cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless.

Coveo has been a pioneer in the application of AI within the enterprise. Our Coveo Relevance Generative Answering™ capability, which integrates LLM technology with Coveo’s platform to feed generative AI with a common, secure unified index and real-time content, helps to drive relevance at scale and consistent factuality, with secure sources of truth across all channels. Specifically, this helps to solve many of the key challenges of utilizing generative AI for enterprise use cases.

We help hundreds of the world’s leading brands create tangible financial value. We believe our platform is differentiated by its sophisticated applied AI, designed to deliver highly relevant, bespoke digital experiences that drive superior business outcomes. In addition, our platform’s scalability, rapid time to value, enterprise-grade security and compliance, and native integrations with other third-party technology applications set us apart. We are a Salesforce Summit ISV Partner, an SAPⓇ Endorsed App, and an Adobe Gold Partner.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions, Inc.

About Caleres:

Caleres is a diverse portfolio of global footwear brands that include Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Vionic, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Lifestride, and more. Our products are available virtually everywhere – in the nearly 1,000 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail websites. Combined, these brands make Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is our more than 140 years of craftsmanship and our passion for fit, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel great … feet first. Visit caleres.com to learn more about us.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking information”). This forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as “may”, “would”, “should”, ”could”, “might”, “will”, “achieve”, “occur”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “foresee”, “believe”, “continue”, “target”, “opportunity”, “strategy”, “scheduled”, “outlook”, “forecast”, “projection”, or “prospect”, the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions, although not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates, and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such statements are made. Although the forward-looking information contained herein is based upon what we believe are reasonable assumptions, actual results may vary from the forward-looking information contained herein. Certain assumptions made in preparing the forward-looking information contained in herein include, without limitation: our ability to capitalize on growth opportunities and implement our growth strategy; our ability to attract new customers, both domestically and internationally; the success of our efforts to expand our product portfolio and market reach; our ability to maintain successful strategic relationships with partners and other third parties; our future capital requirements; the available liquidity under our revolving credit facility; the accuracy of our estimates of market opportunity and growth forecasts; our success in identifying and evaluating, as well as financing and integrating, any acquisitions, partnerships, or joint ventures; our ability to execute on our expansion plans; and the future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to macro-economic uncertainties and the risk factors described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recently filed Annual Information Form available under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made.

Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. Although we have attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to us or that we presently believe are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information. You should not rely on this forward-looking information, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by this forward-looking information as a result of such risks and uncertainties. Additional information will also be set forth in other public filings that we make available under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com from time to time. The forward-looking information provided in this press release relates only to events or information as of the date hereof, and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, we do not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

