Folding Cartons Market Set to Soar Past USD 249.6 Billion by 2030

Westford USA, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Folding Cartons market , increased adoption of digital printing, smart packaging, eco-friendly materials, minimalist and clean designs, personalized packaging, e-commerce packaging solutions, innovative structural designs, premium and luxury packaging, tamper-evident features, intelligent packaging technology, anti-counterfeiting measures, interactive packaging experiences, sustainable packaging initiatives are the market trends promoting the growth.

A folding carton is a type of paperboard box that is made up of several panels that are folded together to create a container. The panels are usually scored so that they can be easily folded, and they are held together with glue or staples. Folding cartons are used to package a variety of products, including food, cosmetics, and electronics. They are often printed with graphics and text to promote the product inside.

Prominent Players in Folding Cartons Market

Amcor

WestRock

Graphic Packaging International

Mayr-Melnhof Karton

Smurfit Kappa

DS Smith

Huhtamaki

Rengo

Oji

Georgia-Pacific

Nippon Paper Group

Mondi

Sonoco

MeadWestvaco

Cascades

Packaging Corporation of America

BillerudKorsnäs

Klabin

Straight Tuck End (STE) Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Straight tuck end (STE) dominated the global market owing to its high versatility. It also offers easy assembly and provides a secure packaging solution for a wide range of products. Their popularity stems from their suitability for retail shelves, efficient stacking, and effective product display.

Food and Beverage is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the food and beverage is the leading segment due to the demand for packaging convenience. In addition, The food and beverage industry is subject to strict regulations regarding product safety, labeling, and nutritional information. Folding cartons can be designed to meet these regulatory requirements, ensuring accurate and compliant packaging. The ability to incorporate essential information and meet industry standards positions folding cartons as a preferred choice for food and beverage manufacturers.

Asia-Pacific is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is one of the largest growing markets due to the high economic growth in the region, growing demand for consumer goods, increasing disposable incomes, rising urbanization, and growing e-commerce. The government of China has also taken some initiatives to support the folding carton industry. In previous years, the government launched a project to promote the development of the folding carton industry. The project provides financial assistance and technical support to folding carton manufacturers.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Folding Cartons market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Folding Cartons.

Key Developments in Folding Cartons Market

In January 2023, WestRock acquired Graphic Packaging International. This was a major deal that created the world's largest folding carton company. WestRock is a leading provider of paper and packaging products, and Graphic Packaging International is a leading manufacturer of folding cartons. The acquisition gives WestRock a strong foothold in the folding carton market and expands its product offerings.

Key Questions Answered in Folding Cartons Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

