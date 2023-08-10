Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market on the Rise: Addressing Healthcare Needs with Innovation and Sustainability As Per The Business Research Company's Sterile Medical Packaging Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Sterile Medical Packaging Global Market Report 2023, the global sterile medical packaging market has experienced substantial growth, expanding from $43.03 billion in 2022 to $47.43 billion in 2023, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The market's upward trajectory is set to continue as it is projected to reach $69.15 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 9.9%. The surge in demand for sterile medical packaging, driven by increased infectious diseases and a shift towards sustainable practices, is reshaping the industry landscape.



Combatting Contamination: Bolstering Market Growth

In response to the heightened prevalence of infectious diseases and viruses, the demand for sterile medical packaging has risen significantly. The imperative to prevent contamination and safeguard medical products from external agents has driven the growth of this market. The global outbreak of COVID-19 serves as a prime example, with over 150 million confirmed cases and 3.1 million deaths reported by the WHO in April 2021. The escalating cases of infectious diseases underscore the critical need for sterile medical packaging solutions to ensure the safety of medical products and the well-being of individuals worldwide.

Learn More In-Depth On The Sterile Medical Packaging Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sterile-medical-packaging-global-market-report

Sustainability Takes Center Stage

An emerging trend in the sterile medical packaging market is the shift towards environmentally friendly packaging solutions. As concerns mount over plastic pollution and environmental sustainability, medical product manufacturing companies are embracing sustainable practices. The adoption of renewable and recyclable packaging materials aligns with their commitment to reducing waste and their carbon footprint. Companies like AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson are leading the charge by implementing sustainable packaging initiatives. AstraZeneca's $1 billion sustainability plan includes efforts to reduce its carbon footprint through sustainable packaging by 2031. Johnson & Johnson's $800 million investment towards sustainable packaging solutions exemplifies the industry's dedication to a greener future.

Key Players and Market Segmentation

Major players in the sterile medical packaging market include Amcor Limited, DuPont De Nemours and Company, 3M Company, and others.

The market is segmented by material, type, and application. Materials range from plastics to glass, metal, and paper & paperboard. Types encompass thermoform trays, sterile bottles & containers, sterile closures, and more. Applications include pharmaceutical & biological, surgical & medical instruments, in-vitro diagnostic products, medical implants, and more.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4114&type=smp

Global Impact and Segmentation

North America led the sterile medical packaging market in 2022, and the market report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

In the midst of the dynamic expansion of the sterile medical packaging market, TBRC’s in-depth market reports are indispensable tools for businesses striving to navigate and seize opportunities within this evolving realm. These reports equip enterprises with the critical insights required to make educated choices, foster innovation, and contribute to the evolution of the sterile medical packaging market landscape.

Sterile Medical Packaging Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the sterile medical packaging market size, sterile medical packaging market segments, sterile medical packaging market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Check Out Similar Market Intelligence Reports By The Business Research Company:

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-packaging-equipment-global-market-report

Aseptic Packaging Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aseptic-packaging-global-market-report

Advanced Packaging Technologies Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/advanced-packaging-technologies-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.