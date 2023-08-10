Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Industry’s Trending Markets – By The Business Research Company

LONDON, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Global Market Report 2023, the paper, plastics, rubber, wood, and textile market is poised for impressive expansion, projected to reach a substantial value of $8939.16 billion by the year 2027, driven by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. A significant catalyst for this growth trajectory is the influence of technology, which is anticipated to persist as a driving force throughout this period. Notably, innovations such as "Green Tires" have gained remarkable traction during this timeframe.



In navigating this evolving landscape, businesses can utilize TBRC's market reports to gain insightful analyses and strategic insights that will undoubtedly empower them to harness the full potential of these technological shifts and capitalize on the burgeoning opportunities within the market.

1. Facial Tissues Global Market Report 2023





According to the facial tissues global market report 2023, in the dynamic realm of the facial tissue market, a notable trend has emerged as companies strategically embrace Through Air Drying (TAD) technology for the production of facial tissues. This innovative approach not only facilitates the creation of high-quality products but also presents substantial cost benefits.

2. Rubber Products Global Market Report 2023





The rubber product manufacturing industry is on the brink of transformation, poised to experience a substantial shift with the convergence of computer simulation and 3D printing technology, as highlighted in TBRC’s market report. This convergence is anticipated to wield a profound influence on how rubber products are conceptualized, designed, and brought to fruition.

3. 3D Printing Materials Global Market Report 2023





The 3D printing materials market is primed for impressive expansion, forecasted to attain a size of $4.8 billion by the year 2027, demonstrating a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.8%. As pr TBRC’s analysis this remarkable growth trajectory is attributed to a confluence of factors, with the burgeoning demand for 3D printing materials within the automotive industry taking center stage.

4. Aerospace Plastics Global Market Report 2023





Per the aerospace plastics global market report 2023, the market is anticipated to reach $0.93 billion by 2027, with a commendable CAGR of 5.5%. A pivotal factor driving this growth is the escalating fleet size of commercial aircraft. As the aviation industry experiences a surge in demand for air travel, the need for lightweight, durable, and fuel-efficient materials becomes paramount.

5. Athletic Footwear Global Market Report 2023





The athletic footwear market is witnessing a surge in the adoption of recycled materials for shoe manufacturing, according to TBRC’s analysis. Companies are actively incorporating recycled elements to align with sustainability goals, effectively reducing carbon footprints while meeting their organizational objectives.

6. Green Tires Global Market Report 2023





Projected to attain $157.43 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 11.7%, the green tires market is on a robust growth trajectory, as per TBRC’s market report. This ascent is propelled by a notable surge in consumer environmental awareness. As individuals increasingly prioritize eco-conscious choices, the demand for green tires—a pivotal element in reducing vehicle emissions and enhancing fuel efficiency—experiences a corresponding upswing, aligning seamlessly with the sustainable ethos of contemporary consumers.

7. Jute Bags Global Market Report 2023





According to the jute bags global market report 2023, the jute bags market is witnessing a significant trend with the growing popularity of bioplastic jute poly bags. These innovative bags, made from biodegradable materials, are emerging as a sustainable alternative to traditional polythene bags. Offering eco-friendly benefits, the bioplastic jute poly bag aligns with the broader shift towards environmentally conscious choices, contributing to reduced plastic waste and promoting greener practices in various industries.

8. Recycled Plastics Global Market Report 2023





Anticipated to reach $64.05 billion by 2027, with a steady CAGR of 4.9%, the recycled plastics market is poised for significant expansion. TBRC’s market report identifies heightened awareness among investors regarding environmental protection as a major driver. As sustainability becomes a paramount concern for businesses and consumers alike, the recycled plastics market stands to benefit from increased investment and demand.

9. Flexible Paper Packaging Global Market Report 2023





Projected to expand to $77.68 billion by 2027, with a steady CAGR of 5.2%, the flexible paper packaging market is on a notable growth trajectory, as per flexible paper packaging global market report 2023 This progression is largely attributed to the escalating demand for processed food products. As the consumption of processed food continues to surge, the flexible paper packaging market stands to benefit significantly. Offering convenience, eco-friendliness, and effective product preservation, flexible paper packaging aligns seamlessly with consumer preferences for both sustainability and ease of use.

10. Digital Textile Printing Global Market Report 2023





According to digital textile printing global market report 2023, technology development stands out as a prominent trend within the digital textile printing market. Leading players in this arena are directing their efforts toward advancing technologies like UV gel technology, underlining their commitment to maintaining a competitive edge. By harnessing these innovations, digital textile printing companies enhance their capabilities, offering improved print quality, faster production speeds, and expanded material compatibility.

11. Bioplastics And Biopolymers Global Market Report 2023





Anticipated to reach $19.05 billion by 2027, with a robust CAGR of 17%, the bioplastics and biopolymers market is poised for remarkable expansion, as per TBRC’s forecast. This growth trajectory is propelled by the surging demand for packaged food products. As consumers increasingly opt for convenient and sustainable packaging solutions, the bioplastics and biopolymers market is primed to capitalize on this trend. These eco-friendly alternatives align seamlessly with the growing emphasis on reducing plastic waste and environmental impact.

